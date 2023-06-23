Sandy's new logo

Revolutionary Racing’s new logo for the race track is pictured.

 Revolutionary Racing

CANNONSBURG Sandy’s Racing and Gaming, set to open its gaming parlor this fall, is now hiring for a variety of positions, per a press announcement released Thursday.

The gaming parlor — which is set to host Historical Horse Racing machines (the workaround for slots in Kentucky) — has openings for accounting, game attendants, player services, tellers, housekeeping, maintenance and other positions.

A full list of the positions can be found at www.sandysgaming.com/employment.

The track is expected to open in for the 2025 Spring Race season, per the announcement.

Sandy’s will be out at area job fairs throughout the summer recruiting as well.

Tags

Trending Video