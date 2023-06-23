CANNONSBURG Sandy’s Racing and Gaming, set to open its gaming parlor this fall, is now hiring for a variety of positions, per a press announcement released Thursday.
The gaming parlor — which is set to host Historical Horse Racing machines (the workaround for slots in Kentucky) — has openings for accounting, game attendants, player services, tellers, housekeeping, maintenance and other positions.
A full list of the positions can be found at www.sandysgaming.com/employment.
The track is expected to open in for the 2025 Spring Race season, per the announcement.
Sandy’s will be out at area job fairs throughout the summer recruiting as well.