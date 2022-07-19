CATLETTSBURG The Boyd County Animal Shelter has become a no-kill facility.
Supervisor Steve Minton said in the last year, the shelter has been able to rehome 90% of the animals that come through the door.
"The other 10% is court-ordered or the animal is injured or ill beyond repair," Minton said.
In addition, he said the shelter has worked with Tri-State Spay and Neuter to reduce the number of stray animals.
"We're really trying to change things, but it's hard when you're an animal shelter and not a rescue," Minton said. "It's hard to overcome that label, and we can't do it without the community."
To that end, the shelter is having its first Fur Ball at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Boyd County Convention Center.
A Mexican food bar with a choice of fajitas or tacos, an open bar, a DJ and silent auction are part of the evening.
Minton said it's part of helping to control the animal population in the area and to remain a no-kill shelter.
"We were throwing around ideas and, being city and county owned, we only have a budget to help just a certain amount of animals," Minton said. "We want to help the community more by trying to help with spay and neuter costs, which are outrageous at times. We're trying to start a spay and neuter program."
He said spay and neuter programs benefit the community by limiting the number of stray animals and helps the animals, too.
"Those that come in sick or injured, we want to be able to get them to the vet," Minton said, noting the shelter currently takes animals for medical care, but increased funds means more help for animals.
Weekend fundraisers have helped, but he said this event is expected to make a bigger difference.
Tickets are $60 for an individual; Top Dog Table sponsorships are available for $1,000 and include one table for eight with prime seating close to the dance floor, unlimited food and drinks, digital advertisement scrolling on six different TVs and a shelter recognition card giving props for being a top sponsor.
