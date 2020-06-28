SOUTH SHORE Matthew Hunt’s connection to the 110-year-old Morton-Hunt Family Funeral Home runs deep.
“When the Mortons built the new funeral home in the 1930s, my great-grandfather, Harry Hunt, dug the basement for the funeral home with a team of mules,” said Hunt, the new owner of the funeral home.
Morton Funeral Home was sold to Hunt in June 2019; the name was changed to Morton-Hunt Family Funeral Home.
John R. Morton, (J.R.) started the funeral home in Fullerton in 1910; later, his son, Carl Morton, joined the business.
“The current building in South Shore, which is still in use today, was constructed in 1930,” said Todd Morton, who sold the business to Hunt last year. “In the mid-1940s, J.R. and Carl were joined in the business by Carl’s son, Wayne E. Morton, after he returned from service in the Army. Wayne opened Morton Monument Co. and Siloam Cemetery in the early 1950s.”
In 1967, a large chapel was added and is still used.
After graduating from the University of Kentucky in 1991, Todd Morton joined the family business and was the fourth generation of the Morton family to manage it. He is still employed at Morton-Hunt Family Funeral Home. He also owns and operates the cemetery and the monument businesses.
Hunt, a graduate of Mid-America College of Funeral Service in Jeffersonville, Indiana, said he’s made few changes to the business, noting he’s remodeled the arrangement room. His goal is to keep the business family-owned, even as more funeral homes become corporate owned.
“The importance of a family-owned-and-operated funeral home is that it allows families the opportunity to deal with a familiar face during a time of need,” Hunt said. “The death of a loved one is a very difficult time for the family, and we strive to meet the personal needs for each situation.”
Hunt said growing up, he was very close to his grandfather, Kenneth Carl Hunt.
“When I was in the second grade, he told me that I should go to mortuary school. I always kept this advice in the back of my mind growing up,” Hunt said. “He passed away in 2007. My wife graduated with a bachelor’s degree in education in 2009, it was then that I decided to begin my degree in mortuary science.”
Hunt said the fact that the funeral home is family-owned with deep roots in the community is why it has been a successful business for as long as it has.
“When a family calls our funeral home, we make their needs our priority. We strive to serve the to the best of our ability,” he said. “The most rewarding aspect of the business is when families truly thank you for making their difficult time go as smoothly as possible.”
