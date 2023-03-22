EDITOR’S NOTE: This story originally appeared in Wednesday’s edition containing inaccurate information which pertained to a local musician with a similar name. This is the corrected version. The Daily Independent regrets the error.
ASHLAND A fundraiser is slated for 1 to 9 p.m. Sunday at the Ashland Elks Lodge to benefit Ashland native Andy Caudill and his family.
The 48-year-old father of three is hospitalized at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington, battling COVID-19 and bacterial pneumonia for weeks, his sister, Sara Venable, said.
An electrician by trade, Caudill is known for playing piano and keyboards with several local bands.
The event, hosted by WTCR, will feature music by several local artists, including Tom Bosley, Aaron Miller, Barry Frazee, Rob McNurlin, Angie and Ally Fletcher Duo, Jason Mays and Devin Hale Duo, She and I Band, Blue Sky Band and Shelby Lore Band.
Emcees will be Judy Eaton, Scott Hesson and Angie Fletcher Johnson.
A cash bar will be offered, with tips going to the fund.
Vendors such as Texas Roadhouse, Tomcats Bourbon and Brew, The Mill AKY and Identity Salon will be on site.
“We appreciate the support of friends and family,” Venable said.
The Ashland Elks Lodge is at 900 Carter Ave.