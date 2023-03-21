ASHLAND A fundraiser is slated for 1 to 9 p.m. Sunday at the Ashland Elks Lodge to benefit Ashland native Andy Caudill and his family.
Caudill, a well-known conductor and composer, has been battling COVID-19 and bacterial pneumonia for weeks, his sister, Sara Venable, said.
Hosted by WTCR, the event will feature music by several local artists, including Tom Bosley, Aaron Miller, Barry Frazee, Rob McNurlin, Angie and Ally Fletcher Duo, Jason Mays and Devin Hale Duo, She and I Band, Blue Sky Band and Shelby Lore Band.
Emcees will be Judy Eaton, Scott Hesson and Angie Fletcher Johnson.
A cash bar will be offered, with tips going to the fund.
Vendors such as Texas Roadhouse, Tomcats Borbon House, The Mill AKY and Identity Salon will be on site.
Caudill began his musical career at 5 when his father taught him to play trumpet, eventually touring the country as a national champion soloist.
While earning his bachelor of arts degree from Morehead State University and master of arts from Marshall University, he began composing and arranging concert, jazz and marching band pieces. Caudill also taught in public schools until 1968, when he accepted a position at Pikeville College teaching trumpet, music theory, orchestration and teaching methods. He also conducted the wind ensemble. He retired in 1997.
The Ashland Elks Lodge is at 900 Carter Ave.