RACELAND Schools across the country are taking part in Read Across America and celebrating the birthday of one of America’s favorite children’s authors, Theodore Geisel, aka Dr. Seuss.
What began in 1937 with “And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street” was the start of a career that spanned at least 38 books including popular and lasting titles such as “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” and “The Cat in the Hat.”
Campbell Elementary school in Raceland conducted a weeklong event to encourage reading, not just the many works of Seuss, but many other titles as well. The school encouraged the entire community to get involved.
“We have lots of middle school students, high school students, and our middle and high school principals involved,” Campbell Elementary Principal Lisa Farley said on Wednesday. “We also have Former Principal Abbey Laber and community members here to read today. They will be reading in preschool, kindergarten and first and second grades
“And we had two Cats in the Hat welcome students as they got out of their cars. And then they went to the classrooms and took pictures,” she added.
Farley said the goal is to stress the importance of reading to students.
“With reading they can be good students and successful adults,” Farley said. “All this week we have had themed activities, we’ve dressed up, and we have tried to get the community involved as well. It was such a hard time during COVID because we couldn’t welcome people into our schools. But now we can, and we love that.”
The school welcomed well-known residents all week such as Tom Clay, Bobby Hall and Larry Pancake, Farley said.
“But we also have parents and grandparents who have came in to read,” said Farley, grateful for the community engagement. “And we have also had middle school and high school students read and lots of people all across the community. We wanted to reach out and get everyone involved.”
“Tom Clay is reading ‘The Little Engine That Could’ today,” Farley said on Wednesday. “And he’s got the whistle down pat.”
Clay didn’t disappoint, as students listened to him read and whistle like a train, pausing to encourage the students to whistle themselves and making the experience truly interactive.
“Kids need to be encouraged and inspired,” Farley said. “And events like this will get them involved. Not only that, but they will remember this day for a long time. They might not remember a worksheet they do in class or even if they were to just sit down and read a book by themselves, but years from now they will remember all the guests that came in and all the fun that they had.”
Farley said that events like the Read Across America help to make reading a special part of students’ lives. The special treat of guest readers will be repeated, she said, at the upcoming book fair where parents will come and read to the students.
“It is well worth the effort to inspire students to read,” Farley said. “And it is very rewarding both to the students and the community members who participate.”