COALTON Horses raced through numerous obstacles at the Boyd fairgrounds Thursday competing for the win.
About three dozen people made their way to the Boyd County Fair Thursday evening to watch and take part in the Pony Express Fun Show, which showcased 10 different events. It kicked off at 8 p.m.
“We are here to have fun,” Julie Robinette, President of Boyd County Saddle Club, said. “I’ve been here since Day 1 — it has become tradition.”
The Pony Express Fun Show is a “community service project to help the Boyd County Fair," she said.
Among the 19 participants in the show was experienced horse rider Angelyna Parks with her 15-year-old Quarter Paint Horse.
“I am riding in fun classes with my horse scooter — these type of events are just for fun,” she said. "They make up the classes a month ahead and you don’t even know what they are until you get here; it's just a learning experience. We work our butts off all year to get our horses and livestock ready and this is just kind of a reward for that.”
The event began with a trot race titled Hot Pursuit, where riders had to pass the horse in front of them to eliminate other participants. Shari Rucker earned first place in the Hot Pursuit class.
Another participant, Maya Myers, was sitting at a table waiting for the event to begin with a few family members. She said the event served as good quality time with her horse.
I am here because “I want to get my horse more experienced, I really want to just have fun with my horse and see what all she can do,” Myers said. “I am excited.”
The classes that were chosen for the 2023 4-H Pony Express Fun Show were Hot Pursuit, Speedball Race, Carrying the Mail, Apple Pole Bending Race, Barrel Scurry, Belt Race Barrels, Catalog Race, Pick Up Race, Clothes Race and Diaper Derby.
Sandra Burns, mother of 10-year-old Helena Burns, said her daughter brought her to the Boyd County Fair.
“They do have lessons that they take, and then they just get out there and go for it, These are really cool races," Burns said.
Kim Oliver was watching her great-niece, Allana Oliver, 10, participate in the show. She said “they have been waiting on this all week. It’s just fun and silliness tonight.”
The Willis Twins and Hammertowne were set to entertain fairgoers on Friday, with the demolition derby to follow.
The fair will wrap up on Saturday (today) with the Barker family petting zoo from 4-8 p.m., Lee Dean (Swinging with Sinatra) at 5:30 p.m., Maddox Hale at 6:30, Lee Dean (Elvis) at 7:15, Tri-State MX Motocross at 7 p.m. and King Brothers Rodeo at 8 p.m.
