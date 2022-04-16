RUSSELL Russell Independent’s Special Olympics featured games, races, smiles and buddies Friday morning.
The district’s students with disabilities or special needs were paired with high school students who served as their buddies and partners throughout the games. Director of Special Education Amy McGuire said the students have all worked for her before in the special education rooms at the middle school or high school or through another program.
The buddies were gathered by an entrance gate to Henry R. Evans stadium waiting for their friends to arrive. As their partners came through the gate they were greeted with a smile. A high school boy put his hand out for an elementary school girl in pink. She grabbed his hand for a moment before letting go, deciding to just follow him.
One young boy sat between two high school girls and told them stories with smiles all around. He made his way into their arms for a hug as they watched the older kids in their races. As he plugged his ears due to the noise, the two girls asked him if he was OK, then proceeded to take him for a walk to get some distance from the crowd down the track.
It wasn’t just the young students that connected with their high school buddies, but those who are in the same age group. High school boys gathered around some of their guy friends who were Olympians for the day. They stood by their side, laughing and talking. They guided them across the track by hand. They walked with them every step. They smiled and clapped for their buddies and cheered them on during the events. The students participating in the games were the absolute most important people, and their buddies made it known via their actions and care.
The day allowed for racing and games, but winning a game seemed of such little importance compared to the support and understanding between the buddies.
McGuire said the kids in the special education classes get to have a day that’s all about them. The students are celebrated as people and the differences between them.
The students bounced across the track on inflatable jumping balls or held an egg on a spoon in relay races. They hugged their buddy and talked to their teachers. They played hopscotch and talked with friends.
Bridgette Devaney, Russell-McDowell Intermediate School custodian, dawned a Minion costume from “Despicable Me.” Devaney waved, danced, and gave high fives and hugs. McGuire works with all of her teachers, collaborates with Susan Williams, the gifted and talented coordinator, among others to make the event happen each year. It began six years ago, with a hiatus due to the pandemic. This is the first year back.
The crowd included parents as well as teachers and students from across the district. Russell Primary students skipped, hopped and jumped as they made their way to the football stadium. They waved at the other students from classes across the district while being seated.
The youngest students were closest to the track. The young ones screamed for their friends and fellow Red Devils. They clapped and waved their arms around in support of the kids on the track.
The Olympians were introduced one by one with the same booming excitement of a Friday night football starting lineup. Over the public address system, fun facts were shared, so not a single moment was without instruction. They learned about hashtags, blue whales, M&M candies and more.
McGuire said different classes from across the district’s schools came and went from the crowd throughout the morning as the Olympians showed their skills.
The day is fun. It gets students active. Yet, more importantly, it gives students a bridge to understanding.
“The kids who serve as peer helpers, sometimes they learn more from the kids with disabilities,” said McGuire. “It humbles them.”
The students may return to different classrooms on Monday, but they still have their buddies somewhere in the district to cheer them on.
