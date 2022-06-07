CANONNSBURG A group of incoming freshmen at Boyd County High School is looking toward the future as they learn about opportunities available to them in science, technology, engineering, art and math.
The five subjects create the acronym STEAM, which is more than a buzz word in education. STEAM covers a wide variety of career and educational pathways for students.
During the week’s STEAM Academy at Boyd County High School, the students are learning about welding, photography, light, aeronautics, heatwaves, aviation and so much more.
Often times students begin to choose career pathways when they are sophomores or juniors in high school. The camp offers students the opportunity to explore their options before they officially set foot in the high school as freshmen.
“We’re hoping to capture their hearts and their minds for thinking about this earlier than even the ninth grade,” said Sheri Bonzo, director of STEAM Academy and Instructional Teacher Leader at Boyd County.
Ashland Community and Technical College along with Morehead State University joined the high school in making the camp possible. On Monday, the students headed to ACTC and were able to experience some of the career and technical opportunities there.
Some of the students, as well as Bonzo, welded for the first time. They also experienced 3D printing, robotics and manufacturing. Bonzo added that the professors at ACTC were all volunteers, to whom she is incredibly grateful.
Wednesday they will head to MSU and learn all about waves. Electromagnetic waves, waves in communication, waves from the sun and waves in payloads are all on the schedule.
The idea of the camp is to help students learn what avenues are available to them, so they can see what sparks their interest and explore it further.
Helping younger kids see the joys of STEAM is exactly why Wrenn Cagle, a junior, decided to volunteer as a mentor for the week.
“I’m a volunteer because I want more younger people to get a good appreciation for STEM,” said Cagle.
Cagle’s love for the area focuses more on science and technology, however, there were many things to choose from for a favorite moment just a day and a half into camp. Cagle will head to the Craft Academy next year.
“I think that there’s a whole bunch of kids that have absolutely no idea what they want to do for a job,” said Cagle. “The earlier you get into exposing yourself to all these different opportunities the more likely you’re (going to find one that fits.)
Junior Reagan Vipperman said it provides an opportunity to practice leadership skills.
The students learned about aviation from Lawrence County High School teacher Lindsey Case. Case shared about her experience becoming a pilot as well as what she teaches at LCHS.
“We love collaboration with our other districts,” said Bonzo. “This is so important. We’re not isolated, we’re not just in this alone. We want to pull in our other districts and friends.”
Case told the students about the paths to becoming a pilot. There are options through airlines, universities or the military. She said someone only needs to be 17 to get licensed. She shared tips for those who might be interested.
“I will answer any questions you have,” said Case to the students. “I will help you, even though I’m not a teacher here.”
Case told of her travels and the goals she still has in her aviation career. She explained when she is required to create a flight plan, what type of communication she has with air traffic control and how to start a plane.
“You will see a part of the world no one else sees,” said Case.
She said the aviation world is small. To explain, she used the example that if one pictures a full Rupp Arena, only one man inside would be a pilot. If Rupp Arena is full three times over, there’d only be one woman who was a pilot.
The student were hands-on building an exploration balloon in another classroom with Summit Elementary teacher Emmalynn Edmonds and Boyd County Middle School teacher Maria Ousley.
Edmonds explained they were using balloons with a gondola to simulate the exploration balloons with a payload NASA uses. Different weights change the way the balloon will move through the air.
As the students changed the weight in their balloons, they would ascend the wall or descend. Ousley would help them work to get their balloon to move at just the right place.
NASA uses the technology as a more economical and more environmental friendly option over rockets, said Edmonds. The balloons are used to explore the solar system and monitor earthquakes and weather patterns, she said.
The students worked together in pairs to build together.
“What this does for kids is get them excited,” said Edmonds. “It’s a great opportunity for them to get to meet some of their future teachers, to get to work with some of their elementary teachers they were familiar with while also getting more familiar with the building that they are about to attend.”
That familiarity is a piece Tom Holbrook, BCHS principal, kept referring to when speaking on the importance of the week. The students have been through a very up and down middle school experience more so than normal thanks to the pandemic.
That experience adds to the anxiety levels students are already feeling, said Holbrook. The opportunity to get the students familiar with their surroundings for the coming school year.
Those surroundings include not only the building, but the teachers as well. The students had familiar faces of elementary and middle school teachers as well as new one with their soon-to-be high school teachers present.
“Our teachers are our heroes,” said Bonzo.
Bonzo has a passion for the work she does, and creating these opportunities for students. Her passion along with excitement is contagious, said Holbrook.
Bonzo doesn’t like to take the credit, but Holbrook said the camp is only possible because of her work, dedication and passion. Holbrook said it spreads to those who join her in her efforts of educating students within and beyond the regular school year.
That passion is evident in the new peers the incoming high school have to rely on, too.
Cadee Gross was another junior who volunteered her time to help younger students for the week.
“I like being there for them,” said Gross.
Gross wants to be the person the students can come to and ask questions. She can give them tips and tricks to navigate high school, especially for those who may not have someone else.
Gross has an older brother who answered all of her questions. She knows not everyone has that, so she is ready to step in. She hopes when the students come back this fall, they can see her in the hallway and maybe they won’t be so nervous.
“For the new freshman just coming up, being able to have these upperclassmen in their corner, it’s just a nice experience,” said Vipperman.
The students headed to Darren Brammell’s classroom where a livestream was playing from NASA where new equipment, designs and spacesuits were being tested for the Artemis mission.
Brammell shared with the students that it has been about 50 years since the last moon landing. The Artemis mission is to change that.
“Think of what kind of video we can capture,” said Brammell. “Think about the technology we have compared to ... the ‘70s.”
He added that another moon landing is another step toward the hope of landing on mars one day.
As he talked with the students, the livestream played beside of him. He pointed out when a clipboard appeared on the screen which showed the logo of Oklahoma State University.
Many pieces of the equipment being tested throughout the livestream was created by students at universities across the country.
“It is not out of the realm of possibilities for you to graduate high school, go to a university, major in aerospace and possibly get to design something they get to use for NASA,” said Brammell.