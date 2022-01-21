CANNONSBURG Despite the nasty weather recently, business is booming at Camp Landing, according to owner Jason Camp.
And it doesn’t look like it’s losing steam — in fact, Camp said things are only ramping up.
With throngs of people across the Tri-State — Camp said he knows since he checks license plates to gauge where people are coming from –—Camp said Malibu Jack’s, the Cinema at Camp Landing and the Artsy Fartsy Art Walk are popping with visitors.
Camp said he went to Malibu Jack’s on Wednesday evening with a church group to fellowship. While local meteorologists warned there would be wintry weather, that didn’t stop the crowd from packing the place, according to Camp.
“It was fairly busy last night, we had a lot of people out bowling, playing arcade games,” Camp said. “They (Malibu Jack’s management) have told me there’s been a number of days where this location is on par with the Lexington location in terms of sales numbers.”
Saturday was slamming, with cars filling the lot in front of Malibu’s all the way to the movie house, according to Camp.
And sans a few billboards along U.S. 52, the Ashland Bridge and along U.S. 60, Camp said the attraction hasn’t done much by way of marketing — no huge radio push or mailers.
“It’s pretty much all been word of mouth,” Camp said. “We haven’t done too much by way of marketing.”
Busy, busy, busy
While last week’s vote in Boyd County Fiscal Court to move the ball forward on a sports complex is a huge development for the entertainment district, Camp said he’s on the cusp on securing millions of dollars in deals from the private sector.
Out front past the fence line by U.S. 60, Camp said he’s in negotiations for a $7 million investment to build a large restaurant from a regional chain outside of the area. Nothing is set yet, but Camp said they are “highly interested.”
Camp said plans are under way for a 200- to 300-room hotel to accompany the convention center owned by the county — architectural plans are being drawn up and there are already talks about who will manage it.
That investment right there is another $25-30 million, according to Camp. The projection for that is to get groundbroken by the end of the year, with a completion date in 2024.
On a smaller scale, Camp said he’s hopeful to have the relocation of Smokin J’s (owned by the Three J’s Group, of which Camp is a part owner) to the former location of Callihan’s by the end of February. All that is dependent upon kitchen equipment coming in — so far, the supply chain issue felt nationally on goods has put delays on that, according to Camp.
Talks are under way to sell the current location of the restaurant to another party, where another establishment would open, according to Camp.
Right now, in the former food court of the KYOVA Mall, there’s a Smokin J’s Express, offering a trimmed-down menu along with soft drinks and adult beverages. That’s alongside the newly opened Jack’s Pizza, a concession stand owned by Malibu Jack’s.
Along the portion of the food court closest to U.S. 60 and the former Boyd County Clerk’s Office, Camp said he’s in “good negotiations” for a brewery to come and set up shop.
Work on the new Backyard Pizza & Raw Bar location is under way, with a patio being built in front of the former RJ Kahuna’s. Camp said that restaurant is expected to open its doors in April — Lord willing and the supply chain doesn’t break.
There are also discussions about building a drive-thru coffee stand on another parcel on the lot, Camp added.
And who could forget Malibu Jack’s?
In recent weeks, Malibu Jack’s has opened its bowling alley, added a bounce slide area for the kiddies and is on track to getting its roller coaster rocking. Plans are also under way for a dinosaur-themed attraction as well, Camp added.
Nine out of 10 theaters inside the movie house are now open, with expectations of all projectors rolling by spring, Camp said. With huge blockbusters in recent months — new installments in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, The Matrix and Scream — Camp said hind-ends have been in seats this winter.
And it’s all working together with Malibu Jack’s, Camp said.
“We can watch the flow of foot traffic out of Malibu Jack’s over to the movie theater and back,” he said. “This project all feeds off of activity. The more activity you have, the more that each attraction feeds off the other.”
And don’t discount the art walk — Camp said there are more installations inside for the public’s photo-taking pleasure.
But wait, there’s more
On the county side of things, Judge-Executive Eric Chaney said excitement is abuzz with the convention center, going into the site of the former Sears building.
“We’re getting calls from all sorts of convention organizers excited to see the potential for this,” Chaney said. “There’s a lot of buzz around this project.”
Chaney, who took The Daily Independent on a walk-through of the site last month, said plans are getting finalized on the facility, with exterior painting already near complete. With the plans “99% dialed-in,” Chaney said the project should go out to bid by the end of next week.
The farmers market plan has been relocated to beside the Burger King, for two reasons, according to Chaney.
After seeing how packed the parking lot gets for the opened attractions at Camp Landing, Chaney said there are concerns the current parcel would take out too many spaces. So by moving it off to the side, it would allow for more parking at the facility grows.
The other reason is due to the underground utilities on the original site — when the county made its purchase, the previous owners of the KYOVA Mall would not allow a survey prior to the sale, according to Chaney.
Essentially, the county bought it blind and had to do some guess work.
Chaney said the situation will be remedied by doing a “tit-for-tat” with Camp — basically the county would swap its parcel with the parcel owned by Camp.
Once the trade is completed, Chaney said they should get everything “dialed-in” and out to bid by the end of next month.
As far as the sports complex goes, Chaney said the bid packet information should be out within the next two weeks, as well as the full feasibility study conducted by the Huddle Up Group.
Chaney said contained in the full study will be the economic impact of events being held at the sports complex other than sports, such as concerts and conventions.
As far as design is concerned, Chaney said an air-dome style sports complex doesn’t need much — the buildings are pre-fabricated, he said.
‘There’s only a few companies in the country that build these,” Chaney said. “So we just want to get it out there to see what the pricing on it is.”
(606) 326-2653 |