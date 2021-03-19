SANDY HOOK The fire that struck Sandy Hook's iconic Frosty Freeze on Thursday hit Rocky Adkins hard.
“My son sent me a picture of the Frosty Freeze on fire, and it really saddened my heart because of the many, many, many years of memories,” said Adkins, who represented the 99th District in the House from 1987 to 2019. "Growing up as a kid in Sandy Hook, eating there so many times and bringing people to the Frosty Freeze during my political career to meet and greet and to let them share in the experience and meet my good friend Percy Pennington."
Elliott County EMS posted on Facebook on Friday to “please use caution traveling through Sandy Hook as fire personnel are currently on scene of a working commercial fire. Please avoid the area.”
Phone calls to Elliott County EMS were not returned as of press time.
Pennington, 81, opened the eatery on March 15, 1973. His granddaughter, Lisa Pennington Howard, wrote on Facebook the restaurant was a “total loss.”
“(Pennington) was the heart and soul of that restaurant,” Adkins said. “Great food and great hospitality and environment to be in. It was always welcoming. He and my mother and father were very close friends. Frosty Freeze has been a part of our family and the community for the biggest part of my life.”
Adkins said he has received texts from people across the state who had heard about the fire and wanted to express their sympathy to Adkins and the community. Some had heard Adkins talking about the restaurant and some had been there for meetings with Adkins.
“If we had a governor coming to town or a political event, we’d meet at Frosty Freeze,” he said. “I've probably eaten a thousand meals there over time.”
Adkins, who planned to call Pennington Friday, said while it’s a sad day for the community, he hopes it's not the end of Frosty Freeze.
“While we all mourn today, I hope there’s a future for Frosty Freeze as we move forward,” he said.