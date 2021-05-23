Several departments of King’s Daughters Medical Center came together to put together a hefty donation to River Cities Harvest.
“The past year has been very difficult for so many families in our community and our region,” said Curtis Metzler, of King’s Daughters Medical Center.
Metzler is the Vice President of Patient Services and Chief Nursing Officer at KDMC, and he said that nurses are a special breed of caregivers whose concern goes beyond the walls of the hospital.
“As we were making plans for Hospital Week and Nurses Week, we had a team of nurses together; and they felt that there was really something more we could do to help those families that have been struggling.
“I think our mission falls in line with the mission of River Cities Harvest,” Metzler said. “And we decided to help them in battling hunger throughout our community.”
Metzler said the hospital came together as a team, both in nursing and non-nursing departments to collect food and money to donate to River Cities Harvest. Over the two-week period, the hospital departments were able to collect through standard donations and voluntary payroll deductions, an impressive donation which totaled $14,517 in food and money.
Brittnany Hoback, Executive Director of River Cities Harvest, said KDMC has always been a supporter of RCH. In the past, the hospital held an annual friendly rivalry — the Food Feud — with Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital, and the result benefited the community because Hoback said her organization depended upon the competition for a lot of the pounds of canned goods they distribute each year to local pantries.
In yet another legacy of the closure of OLBH, a void was left; but Hoback said there have been many great community partners such as KDMC that have stepped up and attempted to fill that void.
“This was a wonderful way that KDMC stepped up to help, and I was thrilled to hear that they had done this,” Hoback said.
Hoback said the pandemic was a serious strain in many ways, from collecting the canned goods and other food to distributing it, due to many of the local pantries they supply being closed because of COVID. But she said that with wonderful corporate partners and individuals, River Cities Harvest was able to reach its goal of a million pounds of canned food in spite of the pandemic.
Still, the need goes on, she said. Anyone interested in donating to River Cities Harvest can visit neighborhood-ashland.org.
“We are all under the same umbrella,” Hoback said. But going to the website will allow patrons to see the various organizations that are housed at the Neighborhood, and they can choose which to access, Hoback said.