SALT LICK Frontier Housing and its partners will mark the completion of its third Mutual Self Help community on Tuesday, June 28, at 10 a.m.
The Redbud Subdivision is located in Bath County off U.S. 60, east of Salt Lick off Old River Road.
Frontier’s Mutual Self Help program brings together groups of homebuyer families who cooperatively build their homes under the guidance, leadership, instruction and support of Frontier staff.
The program helps low-income families get affordable, clean and safe homes of their own in rural areas. It forms communities on a shared commitment of hard work, mutual support, and long-term stability.
The Celebration will feature a ribbon cutting and tours of homes. Among the confirmed guests are Tom Carew, USDA State Director; Curtis Stauffer, Managing Director of the Housing Contract Administration at the Kentucky Housing Corporation; Bath County Judge-Executive Bobby Rogers; and Frontier Housing Board of Directors Chair Earl Rogers III.
Homeowners are still being qualified for the third phase of Redbud Subdivision, as well as Mutual Self Help sites at Big Woods Road and Rodburn Hollow in Rowan County. For more information go online to www.frontierky.org or call (606) 784-2131.