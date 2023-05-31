MOREHEAD Frontier Housing was recently awarded nearly $2 million through the Environmental Protection Agency’s Brownfields Cleanup Grant program.
The $1,999,990 grant will be used to remediate hazardous substance contamination at 20 West Fourth St. in Maysville, known as the Hayswood Hospital property.
Frontier Housing worked with city, county and state officials, along with staff from Buffalo Trace Area Development District, to secure the funding. Frontier purchased the property in November.
“We are honored to be partnering with Mayor Cotterill, Judge McNeil, and the staffs of the city, county, Buffalo Trace Area Development District and the Kentucky Department for Environmental Protection to make this happen,” Frontier Housing President & CEO Tom Manning-Beavin said. “This is only possible because we are all working together. We look forward to making the Hayswood hospital building a proud community asset once again.”
“Today’s funding announcement marks an incredible milestone for the redevelopment of Maysville and Mason County’s historic Hayswood Hospital,” Mason County Judge-Executive Owen McNeill said. “I cannot overstate how appreciative we are of Tom Manning-Beavin, Stephanie Cooley and everyone at Frontier Housing. Their vision and ambition to make an impact in our community, combined with our local team’s efforts, are materializing into positive momentum for what many thought impossible.”
“From day one of acquiring Mason County in their operational footprint, Frontier has never wavered in their ambition to make an impact in our community and our Hayswood project certainly fits that bill,” the judge continued. “(The) announcement highlights that vision and hard work make anything possible and again underscores the positive momentum we’re building in Maysville, Mason County and northeastern Kentucky.”
“For the past 40 years, previous city administrations and staff have diligently pursued solutions to rehabilitate the former Hayswood Hospital. Finally, the ‘stars have aligned,’” Maysville Mayor Debra Cotterill said. “Frontier Housing’s expansion into Mason County, along with increased brownfield remediation funding from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will enable one of the last standing eyesores in Maysville to be revitalized.”
Hayswood Hospital was built in the 1920s and renovated several times. After the opening of the Meadowview Regional Medical Center in 1983, the former Hayswood property went through three different owners, with little to zero improvements, causing the property to essentially become abandoned.
Plans have not been finalized for use of the facility. Frontier Housing is based in Morehead, and serves 16 counties, including Mason.