IRONTON The night Brox Boulder beat Juan and several others for the AOG (Art of Grappling) championship belt, the man behind Juan’s mask lost his longtime wrestling watching buddy — his grandfather.
After a special match against his “brothers,” Troy Watson found out Freddie Phillips had died. Watson and Phillips shared an unbreakable bond cemented by their unmatched love of wrestling. Starting at age 6, Watson would go to his grandpa’s house and with bright eyes witness “Raw” and “Smackdown,” enjoying every second.
Now, the Gallipolis man is even more motivated to continue pursuing his professional wrestling dream.
Thanks to Joseph Pace and FTC Wrestling, Watson is doing just that at a wrestling school in Ironton, which recently celebrated its one-year anniversary.
So is Ironton man Anthony Stidham, aka Brox Boulder. At 40, he’s one of the oldest FTC students under the tutelage of head trainer Bobby Blaze. But he’s also spry, spirited and, if inside the ropes, spiteful.
Earlier this fall, he outlasted 16 opponents in a Battle Royale that resulted in the AOG title.
“Brox Boulder is a bully’s bully,” Stidham said. “He’ll stand up to anybody for anybody. He’s high-octane, powerful. He wants to be there to fight. He doesn’t care who’s in front of him. If you’ve got an agenda, he’s gonna shut it down.”
Stidham’s character is a “heel” — a wrestler who portrays a villain. Juan, who is a “face” — a good guy — is in the minority, Pace said with a chuckle.
“You try to keep it as even as possible, but our shows seem to be real heavy with heels,” Pace said. “We have one guy, Jock Samson, he has to be a heel. He’s gonna be a heel regardless of what we try to do with him. … These guys here, we try to train them so they can do both. Say, if a company in Columbus calls and say we need a heel, for example, OK, you be a heel.”
Pace’s path
Pace, of Coal Grove, gravitated to wrestling at age 12 or 13, he said. Because of his bedtime as a kid, he could never finish Monday Night Raw — which is a WWE production now; it was WWF then. “I had a VCR and recorded it,” he said through laughter.
Pace adored the mysterious monsters with dark backstories such as Undertaker and Kane. Pace is a rather imposing figure himself, and the big man’s character is Misery — strongly influenced by his heroes.
Pace, 33, played football and ran track in high school — he even tried wrestling; for just three weeks, he said — but he settled into his niche in theatrics.
“I did a lot of musicals,” Pace said. “I like the show aspect. I like performing for the fans.”
In 2012, Pace broke into Ohio Valley Wrestling in Louisville, where he trained for a few years.
“That’s a three-hour drive twice a week,” Pace said. “A lot of people don’t want to do that or can’t do that. … People were always asking me, hey, you got a place to train?”
Bring on Blaze
Pace struck up a conversation with Blaze, an Ashland man with a ton of professional wrestling experience, at Summer Motion in 2014. Mick Foley (Mankind, Dude Love, Cactus Jack) was in town that year. Blaze was having a signing for one of his books — he’s written “Pin Me, Pay Me: Have Boots, Will Travel” and “I Kicked Out On Two: The Education of a Wrestler.”
“Joe came up, told me his name, shook my hand, talked to me like a man,” said Blaze, aka 58-year-old Robert Smedley.
Pace started FTC in 2016, but he didn’t locate a proper training facility until 2020.
‘Warehouse feel’
That facility is a throwback of sorts, an old warehouse on Mulberry Street near the banks of the Ohio River in Ironton that’d be fitting for a horror movie set. It’s perfect for FTC — Failure To Conform.
“I have a cleaning service, and I rented this because there’s a garage back there,” Pace pointed from the main room beyond the ring room to another area. He details cars in that back garage. “I thought, I really don’t need this whole building for this. I could put a wrestling school here.
“… I’ve looked into moving downtown, but the guys love this atmosphere. They like the warehouse feel.”
Sliding open the heavy-duty double doors, classic and current wrestling posters greet the eye in a dim room. Turn right, and you’re in the prime hangout spot, where in one corner wrestlers can film promos that pique the interest of Tri-State fans, and in another corner stands a coffin for casket matches.
In the adjacent space is one of two wrestling rings owned by Pace. That’s where Blaze conducts training. On one early December night, about a dozen men and three women roll inside the ring, catapult off the ropes, leap from the turnbuckle and pound the mat.
“One of the first things you learn is how to take a bump, how to fall,” Pace said. “If you don’t fall right, you can hurt your back, your shoulders, ankles, so we gotta teach that.”
Tough training
Sure, professional wrestling is scripted. But the physicality is real. The sound of bodies hitting a mat can’t be fabricated.
Pace suffered a torn rotator cuff in a Battle Royale earlier this year, he said. He landed upside down from the ropes, keeping him out of the ring completely for three months.
A popular Geico commercial series used the phrase, “It’s so easy, a caveman could do it.”
Pace said while that may be the perception with wrestling, it’s far from the truth. People learn that quickly, he said.
“Over the course of the past year, we’ve probably had as many as 20 people come in for one day, but then you never see them again. They’re like, man, it’s a lot tougher than I thought it was,” Pace said.
Blaze said while he’s called “trainer” or “coach,” his mission is simple: “Try to pass on the knowledge I have from many years of professional wrestling on to these students.”
The way Blaze views it: “I feel I’d be doing a disservice to have the knowledge I have about wrestling and the wrestling business to not share it with these students.”
He began blazing his trail in Tampa, Florida, and his first match was Sept. 11, 1988. Blaze became full-time on July 5, 1991, and grinded it out for about a decade until taking on a lighter load in the early 2000s. He went back to school for his degree in 2005.
From 1988 to present day, the industry has changed a great deal, he said.
“The over-the-top-ness, outrageousness, entertainment has all gone up in value, I think,” Blaze said. “With the explosion of the internet, it’s taken off.”
Blaze enjoys helping mold new wrestlers as “they’re excited and nervous; their dream is starting.”
Inspiration and passion
They don’t do it for the money, Pace said. The passion of pleasing a crowd and forming strong camaraderie keeps wrestlers in it — “unless you’re on (WWE CEO) Vince McMahon’s payroll,” he joked.
Stidham grew up admiring Hulk Hogan, “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and the like. Once he went to a show to check out his friend, an independent wrestler, he was hooked.
A kid sitting in front of Stidham had made a homemade belt to honor his wrestling friend.
“To me, that guy is just who he is ... but to this kid, he was everything,” Stidham said. “Right then, I’m like, I want to be that guy. I want to be the guy kids are going with their dads to see, and I want to put on a show for them.”
Now, Stidham said, “I will never leave it, as long as the good Lord allows me to.”
Stidham, whose day job is at a desk, lives for the chants of “Boulder, Boulder ...”
For Watson, it’s much the same.
A fan of Triple H, John Cena and the late Eddie Guerrero, the high-flying “Juan” says being in the ring is surreal.
“I have to say it’s disbelief,” Watson said. “... I can’t really describe it. When the music hits, the crowd’s yelling and cheering for me, I get a sense of adrenaline I can’t describe.”
There are about six major shows a year, according to Pace, with many of them having happened at the Ro-Na Theater in Ironton. FTC partnered with Time Warp to put on the Bluegrass Wrestling Con at the Highlands Museum in early November.
The next big event is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 12, at the Boyd County Convention and Arts Center.
As a promoter, Pace is pumped for this one. It’s called “My Way.” He didn’t want to divulge too much just yet, but keep an eye on the FTC Wrestling Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat accounts (@ftcwrestling) for information.
“I just want to continue performing and putting on better shows,” Pace said. “I really want to emphasize and increase the quality of our programming, up our production value.”
(606) 326-2664 |