They may say their success is “like a Cinderella story,” but just how did Black Stone Cherry go from a tiny farming town in southern Kentucky to Wembley headliners in just seven years?
“Hey bud, y’all have some friends up here at the house to interview you for Classic Rock. Holler at me when you get this.”
Richard Young, a southern grizzly with the long, silver hair of a founding father, is pacing around the kitchen of his 1890s-era farmhouse as he leaves this phone message. He apologises for his son, Black Stone Cherry drummer John Fred Young, who is missing in action on this bright Sunday afternoon in February. “These kids have a whole lot goin’ on…” he explains with a grin.
The elder Young knows what that’s like. He’s the guitarist and founding member of The Kentucky Headhunters, a Grammy-winning southern rock band who had a string of hits in the 1990s and are still busy touring and making records. In 2001, Young’s son John Fred and three high-school friends -- bassist Jon Lawhon, guitarist Ben Wells and singer-guitarist Chris Robertson -- commandeered The Headhunters’ rehearsal space and plunged headlong into the family business.
“At first, my dad was like, ‘You can do your band thing, whatever,’ thinking we’d just hang out and smoke cigarettes after school,” John Fred said. “But we started putting a lot of practice in. Then my dad produced our first album, in 2006. We’ve had a ton of support from our families. Ben’s dad would drive us around in a 15-passenger van everywhere before any of us had our driver’s license.”
“There was amazing chemistry right away,” Wells recalled. “Within a day we were a band, and the goal from the get-go was to write our own music. We knew what we wanted to do. We practiced every single day. We were really focused and goal-oriented. We were after it.”
In fact, within a few weeks of their first rehearsal, the newly born Black Stone Cherry (the name is taken from BlackStone Cigars, which come in different flavors, including cherry) had debuted their first two original songs at a local talent show.
Now, they’re not only home-town heroes, but they’re also one of the hottest new rock bands in Europe, especially in the UK.
The small town that Black Stone Cherry members call home is Edmonton, Kentucky, population 1,575, where they have a practice house, -- a ramshackle wooden structure with peeling white paint and brick pylons, its front porch littered with a well-worn red vinyl couch, a propane tank, an old PC, cardboard boxes, plastic buckets and four or five sleepy stray cats. Tobacco fields stretch out in every direction. Alongside the house, two donkeys snort and bray under a gnarled Spanish elm.
Inside the 15x15-foot rock’n’roll shrine, which John Fred Young calls “a very spiritual place,” icons and cult heroes gaze down from every crowded, tattered inch of the walls: to the left, Jimi Hendrix, Lou Reed, John Lennon; straight ahead, Dolly Parton, NRBQ, Duane Eddy; to the right, Deep Purple, Alvin Lee, Lynyrd Skynyrd.
“When you’re looking around this place, you can’t help but feel musical,” Robertson said. “Freddie King. Captain Beefheart. Mitch Ryder And The Detroit Wheels. We’re very fortunate that we were brought up around so much great music – even obscure bands like Cactus and Trapeze. Most people in their late 20s don’t know who those bands are. But that’s kind of the well we come from."
“The Headhunters had this place back when they were Itchy Brother,” Robertson continues. “They started here in 1968. They started hanging up all the album covers and posters because basically there’s no insulation. When it’s cold outside, the wind blows right through the walls. The pictures and posters stop some of the wind.”
“Not only are we in a farmhouse in the middle of nowhere in the woods, the closest town is also in the middle of nowhere,” Jon Lawhon adds with a laugh. “This place was so far removed from what was going on in New York or LA or Chicago, so we never had to fit into any scene. We created our own scene. Abraham Lincoln, who was from Kentucky, had a quote that speaks to this: ‘You can either follow the paths laid before you by the forefathers, or you can cut your own trail and inspire other people to do the same.’ And that’s kind of what we did, unknowingly."
There’s a warm camaraderie among the four band members, the easy rhythm of long-time pals who grew up together and have seen each other at their best and their worst.
“We’re creating a legacy, and our live performance is one of the biggest things that sells us,” Wells said. “So we have to be hard on ourselves. Not to the point where it’s not fun, but there’s a fine line between having fun and selling a business. The energy we put out on stage is not fabricated whatsoever. John Fred’s not playing like a maniac because it’s cool. It’s just how we feel. So when we write songs, that’s what we write geared towards. We write riffs that we can imagine ourselves playing live on stage.”