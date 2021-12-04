ASHLAND The sale of Shamrock Liquors is complete, as evidenced by a new sign that was installed last week.
Good Spirits Wine and Tobacco — which also owns Carter Avenue Beverage Center and has plans to open another store in Boyd County — purchased the store, said Bill Steele, manager of the former Shamrock Liquors.
Steele, who has been there for almost 18 years, said the owners wanted to retire.
The store opened with three owners: Wilburn Caskey, Chauncy Morris and Bill Wester. Through inheritance, the current owners, Debbie Caskey (widow of Pike Caskey, who was the son of Wilburn) and Paul Wester (widow of Bill Wester) decided it was time to get out of business and retire.
Rocky Patel, of Good Spirits Wine and Tobacco, said it was an easy choice to buy Shamrock Liquors.
“It was a business for sale and I wanted to buy it,” he said.
Many know Shamrock Liquors as the store the “Duct Tape Bandit” attempted to rob in 2007.
Steele said the store, which employs five, is expected to undergo renovations in January, the first since it opened in 1982.
Patel said the renovations will be extensive and will allow the store to be reorganized, calling it “a total redesign.” He’s also planning on replacing the shelving, doors and windows and expanding the selections of liquors. He said they will add cigarettes and tobacco products to their offerings, but has no plans to add CBD items.
The renovations will begin in January, Patel said, and should take two or three weeks to complete.
The store is at 1117 13th St. For more information, call (606) 329-8585.
