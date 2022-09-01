For around 15 years, Ashland's Shawn Spinda has been arranging a very special football weekend that brings some deserving people and their families actually onto the field of the newly named Arcisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.
It known as Heinz Field since opening in 2001, until the HJ Heinz company didn't renew naming rights this year.
It's a new name, but still a perfect place for Vietnam War veteran Pete Zayas, and his daughter Jennifer Chapman, to see the Pittsburgh Steelers last Sunday beat the Detroit Lions in a preseason game, and get to mingle with some former Steelers stars.
Spinda lived in Dubois, Pennsylvania, until moving to Worthington at age 12. He's a lifelong Steelers fan who you may have seen around Ashland in his Pittsburgh Steelers decorated pickup truck, complete with a miniature field goal post in the back, autographed by many Steelers stars.
Spinda no longer has the truck, but he keeps organizing unforgettable trips
“I did miss one year with the pandemic,” Spinda said, about 2020. “I took my doctor's son, and a special needs kid to Cincinnati. ... That's what started it all, 'cause I seen the gleam in those eyes. I didn't know this special needs person very much. It's all about life experience.”
If you guessed that that Bengals game was against the Steelers, you would be right.
“One of the (Steelers) players gave us tickets to the game,” Spinda said of the Cincinnati trip.
“This year instead of taking a special needs person, I called Rocky Bleier up, and I asked him, this year I don't want to do it as a kid, and this year I want to do a disabled vet, and I want to see if you can help me pick that vet,” Spinda said.
Spinda also deviated from the format in 2016 when a homeless family of four from Ashland were treated to an extravagant Steelers weekend. He also hooked the family up with a homeless shelter and is happy to say that the family is doing a lot better.
Bleier, a four-time Super Bowl champion with Pittsburgh, saw battle in Vietnam, like Zayas. Not long after Bleier's 1968 rookie season ended, he was serving in Vietnam. His left thigh was injured in August 1969 when his platoon was ambushed. A nearby grenade sent shrapnel into his right leg, and took part of his right foot.
The halfback was told he would never play football again. After multiple surgeries, intense physical therapy and unmatched determination, Bleier was back in the NFL and played in six Steelers games in 1971. His book with Terry O'Neil, “Fighting Back,” and the movie “Fighting Back: The Rocky Bleier Story” document Bleier's Vietnam and Steelers experiences.
It was a busy weekend for Zayas and his daughter. One fun activity was hanging out with a bunch of diehard Steelers fans known as the Renegade Tailgate Family. Some members of RTF have helped through the years by donating tickets, etc.
Zayas and Chapman had dinner with members of RTF and former Steeler Ernie Mills, who flew into Pittsburgh just to be with Zayas. Former Steeler Delton Hall went to RTF's tailgate party with Zayas. Zayas, Chapman, Hall and Spinda sat in awesome donated game seats.
“Dwayne Woodruff came and got us on the field,” Spinda said of the former Steeler Super Bowl who was born in Bowling Green, moved to Ohio and played football for New Richmond High School. He played for the University of Louisville and is a judge in Pittsburgh.
“It was an experience that I never ever experienced before," Zayas said. "You have to understand that I have never ever been to an NFL game, until this Steelers game. Although I've seen them a million times on TV, I had never experienced that. That was just a small part of it. The day before, I mean they treated me like gold there. I went to this Steelers store, I must have walked out there with close to a thousand dollars worth of Steelers material.”
That was at Yinzers In The Burgh, a hot spot for Steelers, Penguins and Pirates fans. Zayas' Yinzers experience is what Spinda calls “Steeler him up.”
“They put me up in one of the fanciest hotels in Pittsburgh, Omni William Penn Hotel. They took me out to dinner.”
The former Marine marveled, “They really treated me like gold. I didn't have to put my hand in my pocket for anything.”
“I joined the Marine Corps. I went to Vietnam, thank God I came back in mind and body," he said. "You know, I didn't go crazy. Fortunately I didn't get shot."
Zayas has Parkinson's disease and said he was in Vietnam for 11 months and two weeks.
“I lived in The Bronx in New York City. Avella is in the country. I went from a city slicker to a country bumpkin. I am so happy that I did that.”
Avella, Pennsylvania, is a quiet town 34 miles southwest of Arcisure Stadium.
“Avella is about 6 or 7 miles east of the West Virginia border, and my daughter lives in Pittsburgh.”
Avella's population of 900 shrank by one for two days while Zayas had his dream weekend. The 50-year Pennsylvanian was asked if he was a fan of the Giants or Jets while growing up.
“Actually I was a Jet fan because I played high school football, and we was so bad that the New York Jets went out of their way to teach us how to play football," Zayas said.
Zayas was a defensive end and played three years.
“My senior year I did not play, but that's when the Jets helped our football team. Once a week, maybe once every two weeks, it would be two or three different players from the Jets team coming down to help.
“One thing I believe about Shawn, I believe he has a heart of gold. Who would do what he does for 15 years and the only enjoyment he gets is the enjoyment of seeing the person have a great time?” Zayas said. "The people of Pittsburgh who did what they did for me, I can never repay them. I met four Steelers players — Rocky Bleier, Ernie Mills, Delton Hall and Dwayne Woodruff. They have a heart of gold. They went out of their way to make me feel comfortable.
“It's amazing what he (Bleier) accomplished after Vietnam. He got four Super Bowl rings," Zayas said.
Zayas actually got to wear those rings.
“He (Bleier) put the rings on my fingers, and I had 'em on there for awhile. They took some pictures. When they took them off, my hand felt 5 pounds lighter. They were huge and massive.”
Zayas said as fun as the trip was, that it wouldn't have been as fun if his daughter hadn't been with him. “She's 110% a Steeler fan. It was a fun game with her.”
“I had a camera crew (to film) called Black and Gold Today,” Spinda said. He said they filmed at Yinzers, the dinner, the tailgate party and on the field with Zayas, Chapman, Woodruff, Hall and himself.
Spinda said it will be a while before the videos are edited, and when finished, people may watch them on his Facebook page.