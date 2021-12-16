CANNONSBURG Inside the old Sears building at Camp Landing, the floors are stripped to the concrete and the sprinkler system hanging from the ceiling is exposed.
All the walls are ripped out, revealing a massive open space. All that remains are the metal studs, once riveted with sheetrock and paneling.
Standing in the massive room, Boyd County Judge-Executive Eric Chaney is wearing a get-up more befitting of a construction worker than a politician — a Carhart shirt and a ball cap. To some, it might be a big empty room, but for Chaney and his cohorts on the fiscal court, it’s a blank canvas.
“This convention center will put Boyd on the map and offer something to this region you won’t find anywhere else,” Chaney said. “We’re not building a convention center with nothing else around it. It flows along with the other exciting things we’re seeing at Camp Landing.”
With Malibu Jack’s set to open soon and the movie theater showing features in the privately owned portions of Camp Landing, the convention center is just another piece of the puzzle of the large-scale mega attraction both the fiscal court and private investors — principally Jason Camp — are hoping to erect from the ruins of the old KYOVA Mall.
Demolition work was completed about three weeks ago inside the old Sears, one of the county-owned portions at the entertainment district. While crews have been working on clean-up, Chaney said engineers have been coming and going to take measurements and hopefully have finalized plans before the New Year.
“Since I’ve always said since Day 1 I took office, government is inefficient by design,” Chaney said. “It doesn’t move as quick as the private sector.”
All plans so far for the convention center are tentative — nothing is set in stone yet, according to Chaney.
But currently the layout is expected to look like this:
Entering through the U.S. 60 side of the building, convention-goers will be flanked by the Boyd County Tourism Office and a meeting space (2,433 square feet) on the right, with four more meeting spaces (totaling 7,746 square feet) on the left. Dead ahead will be four more smaller meeting spaces (totaling 2,592 square feet).
Behind those meeting spaces will be a concession stand, which will be open even when there are no conventions going on, Chaney said.
Toward the rear of the building will be the crown jewel of the convention space — two meeting halls, almost 16,000 square feet total.
And the totals, according to Chaney, are important — because right now, the idea is to have false walls separating the spaces that can be retracted to form a much larger space.
“You could have multiple companies having Christmas parties here and not even know there’s another company having one next door,” Chaney said. “It has a lot of potential for both small meetings, like a Lunch-and-Learn, or a large-scale convention like SOAR.”
For scale, the current Boyd County Convention and Arts Center’s main room measures about 10,000 square feet on the main floor, according to County Administrator Justin Pruitt. Just the meeting spaces alone — not including the service hallway, a kitchen and maintenance area or the restrooms, nearly quadruples the size for events in the county.
Since the announcement over the summer of the convention center and all the developments at Camp Landing, Chaney said there have been people calling asking when it will be open.
“There’s definitely a lot of interest in seeing this happen and there’s a lot of positive buzz for it,” Chaney said. “When you think convention centers in eastern Kentucky, what do you think? Pikeville, then the next one you’re in northern Kentucky. We’re right in the middle.”
The current plans for a convention center attached to the Delta Hotel in Ashland could work in tandem with the one being erected in the county, Chaney said.
“People want to talk about competition, but I think we can work in tandem with the city for events,” Chaney said. “There’s no doubt, the nicest hotel in Boyd County needs a convention center. We could have events here and there and shuttle people back and forth.”
Ashland Mayor Matt Perkins said talks of collaborating events is “something to look at.”
“The two convention centers would complement each other, because they’re different enough to serve different needs,” Perkins said. “I don’t see why we can’t work with them. I think that’s the key to moving forward as a county.”
The Ashland convention center, which would see the teardown of the old Ashland Oil building, is still in the engineering and financing stage, according to Perkins.
Boyd County commissioner Larry Brown said he’s happy with the progress seen at not only the convention center, but the entire Camp Landing project.
“I think one of the keys to success of Camp Landing is the convention and arts center,” he said. “I’m happy with the progress of the project. Everything is moving along for this project to be a great asset to the community’s economic development and to bring people here from across the Tri-State and beyond.”
