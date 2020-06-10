ASHLAND The rumor that Roosters Restaurant is coming to Ashland is untrue, a corporate official said.
Steve Ferguson, vice president of operations for Roosters Franchising Co., confirmed Roosters isn’t coming to Ashland.
“I don’t know how that rumor got started,” he said. “Sometimes all it takes is for someone to get wind of something they think might be truth and it spreads and that’s that.”
The rumor stated the Ruby Tuesday restaurant in Ashland was permanently closed and that Roosters would buy the building and open at that location.
“It’s 100% for a fact that (a Roosters in Ashland) is not in the cards,” he said. “Will it ever happen? I don’t know.”
There is a Roosters Restaurant in Pullman Square in Huntington, which has recently reopened following the coronavirus pandemic closure and Ferguson said it has bounced back nicely.
A call to Ruby Tuesday corporate offices in Marysville, Tennessee, was not returned. However, an online search for Ruby Tuesday restaurants in the Tri-State listed the one at the Huntington Mall as closed temporarily; there was no listing for the eatery in Ashland.
Ruby Tuesday has shuttered more than 120 locations since 2016, according to reporting by Restaurant Business, with nine locations closed in the first week of September 2016. A total of 51 Ruby Tuesdays have closed this year.
A media release to Restaurant Business from the company stated: “While it is never an easy decision to close restaurants, the closures are a necessary step as we focus on executing our long-term growth strategy and building a stronger business for the future.”
