People who enjoy reading The Daily Independent now have a new way to receive their newspaper, district sales manager Bruce Collins said.
“You still get it delivered to your house,” Collins said. “But instead of a rural carrier, it comes through your mail carrier. And of course the online version still comes with it.”
Collins said the shift is a combination of saving cost and reliability of delivery. In some areas it had been difficult to maintain carriers, but the post office already delivers to The Daily Independent customers, so the move just made sense. Collins said the only possible downside might be holidays, when the postal service doesn’t deliver mail, but customers will still be able to read their paper online, and the print copy will arrive the next day. Anyone can take advantage of the mail delivery option, Collins said.
“We have already been mailing that way all over the United States,” Collins said. “A lot of times a former area resident still wants to keep up with what’s going on at home, so they get a subscription. And some people who seasonally travel can take advantage of it as well.”
Collins said that anyone interested should feel free to call him at (606) 326-2633 to set up a mail subscription. There are also a variety of ways to pay for the subscription, Collins said.
“Some people like to come in and pay by cash or check, and they are welcome to do that,” he said. “But we can also take checks by mail, credit cards over the phone, or set up direct payments. It all depends upon what the customer wants to do. Just call and we’ll help you get set up.”