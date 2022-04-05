ASHLAND An Ashland native is opening a store that’s new to the Tri-State and new to him.
Wesley’s Red Hot Deals and Steals has been available online for nearly give years, but Wesley Davis is adding a brick-and-mortar store at 301 52nd St., the location of the former Lee's Jewelry. The grand opening of Wesley’s Tri-State Red Hot Deals and Steals will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday.
“It’s a very high-traffic area and we’ve already outgrown the place,” he said, noting a deal with a snack distributor has taken up quite a bit of space.
Saving money is top priority for Davis; he was inspired by his mother.
“She’s the original deal blogger,” he said of his mother, who died of COVID-19 last year. “I can only imagine if we had internet when we were younger.”
He said she raised three sons on a budget and was an ultimate couponer before it was a thing.
“She used to detail cars at our house so she could be at home and watch us,” he said. “My father was a fast-food manager. She had to do what she had to do to make ends meet.”
Davis has extensive experience in sales, but it’s been online. This is his first venture into running a physical store.
To promote the store, he had an online live auction last weekend. Pet clippers, cat treats and a weighted blanket were a few of the items for sale. He said the event was so successful, he might continue with a hybrid business model by having the store and continuing online auctions.
The store also will sell popular toys, name-brand clothing, costume jewelry and T-shirts.
“We’ll have mystery grab bags for jewelry,” he said. “Sometimes you’ll get gold, sometimes you’ll get sterling silver. Sometimes you’ll get costume jewelry.”
T-shirts, made from heavy cotton, will cost $10 or less. Jewelry will be brand new, in boxes, and most pieces will be $3 or less.
Opening day will include free popcorn, which is likely to become a daily giveaway, and a Pac-Man arcade game visitors can play for free. He said beating the high score will give the player an extra 5% off in the store.
“Remember Hill’s used to give you free popcorn? I want those kinds of memories for others,” he said.
Parking is limited at the store; Davis said customers are allowed to park in the street as well as in the store’s spaces.
For now, Davis said it’s a weekend store, open from 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and from 11 a.m to 6 p.m. Sunday. He said he plans to be flexible, learn what customers want and give it to them.
“Shopping is evolving, so we have to evolve,” he said.
(606) 326-2661 |