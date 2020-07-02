ASHLAND The city of Ashland welcomed a new business to Carter Avenue Wednesday.
Ashland Alliance hosted a ribbon cutting for Christian Alexander Home Décor. The shop formerly located in the Ashland Town Center moved downtown after the lease expired.
“This has been the best transition I’ve ever done,” said store owner Johnathan Jordan.
Jordan said his store started in Florida, but the owner sold the building so he had to relocate. He decided to come home to Ashland after 15 years away. He wanted to relocate downtown originally but “nothing came to fruition.”
The home décor store was located in the mall for a year before relocating this time.
Christian Alexander Home Décor sells furniture as well as accessory pieces. Jordan said he special-orders furniture, including dining room, living room and bedroom suits.
“It’s a lot of accessory pieces,” he said. “Pieces that go on entertainment centers and coffee tables. We sell a lot of artwork.”
Jordan just added a children’s department in his store because he saw a need for a specialty children’s section in downtown Ashland. He also has a Christmas section that is open all year long. He will be reopening that portion of his store this fall.
The shop also carries a lot of home fragrance.
“I went to school for interior design in Los Angeles, so to me a home is not just your basic surroundings, but it’s also your fragrance. Those two senses come together so I always wanted to carry those together,” Jordan said.
The guests were encouraged to respect social distancing and wear masks while browsing the store.
To celebrate the grand opening, the owner offered a 25% discount to those shopping in the store between 2 and 6 p.m. The store is at 1505 Carter Ave. in Ashland.
“I want to stay in this location. I would love to be here the rest of my life. My goal is to expand. I eventually hope to have a second store,” Jordan said.