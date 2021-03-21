LOUISA On March 11, 2020, COVID-19 was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization. That huge story knocked what had been the day's top story, the sentencing of Harvey Weinstein, out of the water. The 11th was busy with other announcements. President Donald Trump revealed a 30-day travel ban from Europe starting March 13. Tom Hanks posted that he and his wife, Rita Wilson, had coronavirus. A Utah Jazz versus Oklahoma City Thunder game was abruptly canceled minutes before tipoff after a player tested positive for coronavirus. About 45 minutes later, the NBA season was canceled until further notice. COVID-19, which is many times more lethal than the flu, had captured the world's attention.
Just a few weeks earlier, on Feb. 19, the first person in America was hospitalized from COVID-19. The testing method for coronavirus in the U.S. was revealed on Jan. 28, 2020, and because of various snags in the process, only 4,000 Americans were tested by Feb. 27, 2020.
About 2.7 million people worldwide have lost their lives to COVID-19, including 535,000 Americans. In America, almost 30 million Americans have contracted coronavirus. One of the first American COVID-19 vaccinations, Moderna, was approved for use on Dec. 12, and on Dec. 15 Americans began rolling up their sleeves to be vaccinated.
Just like when the COVID-19 tests began, many people looked wherever they could to be vaccinated. Those lucky enough to find a vaccination clinic have often waited in long lines, and traveled long distances to be inoculated.
One of those people was Louisville's Matt Miller. He visited kycovid19.ky.gov.
“So it's a vaccination information site run by the Commonwealth of Kentucky,” he said. “It's got a link on the website, where can I get vaccinated? So basically I selected that and I had to search all over the map. It wasn't like straight-forward. I literally had to click on every single location, so then I eventually clicked on Lawrence County. Miller said that process took more than an hour.
“There was not a single other place that gave me the option to book an appointment. The only two options they (other counties) gave me were to basically be put on a notification list, or just told me straight up that they did not have any openings available for my particular tier but to try back later. The Lawrence County Health Department was the only place that would actually let me book an appointment directly through their website.
Miller, who has lived in Kentucky only a couple of years and grew up in a military family that criss-crossed the country — living in Alabama, Ohio, Illinois, Arizona, Iowa and Tennessee — wasn’t sure where Lawrence County is. On top of that, Miller wasn't spending most of his time in the Bluegrass State, because his job has a pilot with a major airline has him flying all around the country, and sometimes to Canada and South America. At least that was until he was affected like so many other Americans.
“I've been off of work since Oct. 1. I think my training will probably start sometime in May,” he said. Miller said he will go to Dallas to train for about a week and work out the cobwebs of not getting to pilot a Boeing 737-800 jet for several months. He thinks he may be flying passengers again in June.
“We've been dealing with that everywhere,” Miller said, of patrons upset about having to wear a facemask. “We're not mandated to wear the mask when we’re up there (flight deck) because they have a tendency to interfere with our microphones.” That could cause a dangerous situation while communicating with air traffic controllers. During peak times there are about 5,000 aircraft flying simultaneously in the United States.
Since Miller is an airline pilot, he qualified for a vaccination. He said many pilots and stewardesses have contracted COVID-19. Miller said he's officially classified Tier 1-C in Kentucky and that he became eligible for a vaccination on March 1. Airline workers in several states are not eligible for a vaccination yet, and Miller thinks that may get him back to work sooner.
Miller drove three and a half hours for his vaccine.
“They gave me a specific appointment time, and I actually got there a little bit early, they got me pretty much right in and gave me the shot. After I got the shot I just had to wait for about 15 minutes just to make sure there weren't any side effects before I was able to leave,” he said.
Joked Miller about how the clinic workers reacted to his trek: “I think they were pretty impressed by that.”
Miller's grandmother, Lucille Juett, from Ashland, was a teacher at the former Louisa High School. His mother, Becky Juett Miller, was a social worker in Ashland before joining the U.S. Army. Next month, Miller will again make the 210-mile excursion from Louisville for his second and final vaccination.