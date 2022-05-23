MILTON Despite the death of a member last year, Sideline continues with a tour this year to honor its fallen member.
The band will perform on May 27 at Mountaineer Opry House in Milton.
Sideline has had different configurations over the years, but the three founding members -- Steve Dilling, Skip Cherryholmes and Jason Moore-- led the band through it all, including Moore's death at 47 of a heart attack. Dilling and Cherryholmes continue the band in his honor.
Sideline was formed in 2012 as a “jam band” for a group of friends playing professionally in other bands. What started as fun evolved into a band with its own identity and style. The musicians left their respective bands and committed to Sideline full time.
The result: The band's song “Thunder Dan” held the No. 1 spot on the charts for multiple weeks and was the No. 1 song for 2018. It also won the 2019 Song of the Year award with the International Bluegrass Music Association. Sideline has had many chart-active/chart-topping hits, including, “Just A Guy In A Bar,” “I’ll Always Be A Gypsy” and “Jesse’s Barn” from the group’s latest album release “Ups, Downs and No Name Towns,” an album born of the COVID-19 pandemic, Cherryholmes said.
“In the musical slump caused by the shutdowns of 2020, Sideline decided to pull together and start on a new project. We had time, we had each other and we decided to put it all to work in a way we had never done before," he said. "The inspiration and variety that make up this project really relate directly to the ‘Ups and Downs’ we were dealing with in real time. Working together to find ways to survive and remain relevant, while receiving dozens of calls day after day for canceled work — this became a whole new full-time, emotionally exhausting job."
Dilling and Cherryholmes are joined by Jamie Harper, Nick Goad, Andy Buckner and Kyle Windbeck.