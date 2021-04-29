Local woman Sheila Williams has been involved in mission work most of her life. The desire to help others is strong in her, and her husband, Clifford. In fact, Williams credits her faith in God for bringing them together. Clifford is originally from Texas, and Sheila is a Kentucky native.
The two met, and eventually were married, in Arizona. Sheila Williams said they have been involved in missionary work together since 1979.
“I’m from Flatwoods and my husband is from Corpus Christi, Texas,” Williams said. “God put us together in Tucson, Arizona.
“We ended up in Tucson as summer missionaries,” Williams added. “And served there until 2002, when I came back.”
Williams said their motivation was centered on returning to take care of her parents, but her missionary days were far from over as it turned out.
“An opportunity came for my husband to go to Romania, with Dr. David Bush,” she said. “And he took that opportunity for a number of years.”
Williams said, given that they were caring for her parents — and eventually her husband’s father moved from Texas to live with them — both could not travel out of the country at the same time.
“He has been to Romania seven times,” Williams said of her husband’s travels. “And I have been there twice.”
The couple mainly goes to the city of Cluj, and outside of Jibou, Romania, for their mission work, Williams said.
Williams said they have been having yard sales at their home on Maple Street in Flatwoods to fund their missionary work since 2006.
“Some years we have had them once a year, and other years we have been able to have them twice,” she said. Last year’s yard sale was suspended, she said, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but that means there are more items available to sell this year.
“This year will be the biggest so far. We have two, 20-by-40 canopies set up on the property next to our home,” Williams said. That property is what she refers to as their “garden” property because they use it to raise vegetables which they in turn “sell” by allowing people needing food to put whatever they believe is a fair price in a “donation jar.” The yard sale will be going on Friday and Saturday, between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.
The missionary work in Romania is multi-denominational, Williams said, with many missionaries heeding the call from different churches. Williams herself attends the First Baptist Church of Russell, but there are other missionaries from about a half a dozen churches in the area who spend time abroad.
One of the programs she said she found particularly needed is run by a church in Jibou, Romania, that ministers to Gypsy children.
“They are very poor and do not have nutritious meals, so they come to the church twice a week,” she said. “And during their time there, they are fed hot meals. And some of the money we raise through the yard sales takes care of providing the food for those children to eat.”
Gypsies might have been migratory in the past, but Williams said they have found a home and have a few villages of their own. And Williams is quick to point out that the stereotype often played up in movies isn’t accurate.
“There is the stereotypical Gypsy that people see as pick-pockets and things like that,” she said. “But the people from the Roma Gypsy tradition are more family oriented and settled. The two villages we work with are very different from the stereotypes.”
The money they raise through the yard sales and produce goes toward many different expenses, Williams said. Their hosts in Romania, for instance, insist on cooking for them as well; and, typically, they prepare meals the Americans are used to eating. This means an added expense on the hosts’ part, and Williams said that they don’t feel comfortable using the resources of the people they are there to help, so they reimburse them for the food. Other ways the money they have raised is spent is through helping with expenses at local churches such as building or repairs, and in some cases helping to fund community centers.
“It’s all to meet the needs of the people,” Williams said. “In one of the villages they have a building, and they have a vision of putting washers and dryers there so people can come and wash their clothes.”
Williams said she is confident God will provide for the mission needs both now and in the future. She also said that the connection of faith crosses all barriers of geography and language. And though messages might need to be translated multiple times, that message does get through in so many different ways, she said. She said she looks forward to her next trip to Romania and hopes some time in the future to be able to stay there a few months instead of a few weeks in order to deepen the bond and accomplish more in her ministry.
Anyone interested in learning more can contact Williams on her Facebook page or come by the yard sale Friday or Saturday.