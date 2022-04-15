ASHLAND Scott Martin was named the Director of Operations at Ashland Alliance barely a month ago and is already at work making connections with the community. Those connections are easier for Martin, an Ashland native with years of experience in radio.
“I grew up in a radio family,” Martin said. His father, Dick, started WCMI and WAMX. He said his parents were both ambassadors for the area, his father a former Mayor of Ashland and his mother having been a guidance counselor in the local school system. Those examples led him to become an ambassador for the area, and his new position is a culmination and an excellent focus for his experience.
What began with running ball games and Sunday morning programming in his youth became following station engineers around and picking up a good working knowledge of how radio stations worked.
“I ended up doing a bit of everything that needed to be done, because it was a family run business and you did everything,” Martin said. “But if there was anything going on in town that needed to be on the air, we were there.” It became a 28-year career.
Martin said he is still on the air with the Kentucky Derby Festival (now through station owner Kindred Communication), and the morning line the week leading up to the Derby that is heard all around the commonwealth and adjacent states.
“But while you are on the air in Louisville, you’re bringing that back to your home area. That’s the beauty of this state,” Martin said. “We love to celebrate things, we like to spread the word, and we like to show off what’s going on. And whether it is Louisville or Ashland, you’re showing off the state.”
Martin said there is a parallel between that dynamic and what Ashland Alliance does for the area.
“Here at Ashland Alliance we are focused on Boyd and Greenup counties, but if someone comes into Lawrence County, Ohio, or Cabell County, West Virginia, and we can help facilitate that happening, we do,” Martin said. “Because if someone does better, then we all do better. Our focus is Boyd and Greenup, but even if we help bring a business right across the river, there will be people here that find jobs and do better.”
Raising awareness of what the entire region has to offer, Martin said, helps it grow and prosper.
Martin said he hopes he can use his background to foster a sense of larger community.
“When you are on the radio, you are everyone’s radio,” he said. “It really didn’t matter where the station was located, it was all about the community. We were there for every event, and it was all about bringing people together. You saw how you could help people, and how people could help you.”
That goal, he said, is one that Ashland Alliance shares.
Martin said during his first weeks he has listened more than he spoke.
“That’s what we need,” he said. “I live out in Summit and I have talked to a lot of businesses. But I try to be everywhere and talk to everyone because that’s what it takes. And county lines don’t really mean anything.”
His experiences in radio do come in handy, though.
“I see places where I have done a remote broadcast, and I love the fact that I can get back there and talk to those people again. And meet new people,” he said, looking forward to discovering more of the area while rediscovering what he already knows.
Martin said the position he now fills came about based upon a conversation he’d had with Alliance President Tim Gibbs. He had been out of radio for the most part for about two years at that point.
“They say timing is everything,” Martin said. “Tim and I had just been talking, and I told him that I missed the community aspect of it, and told him that I wanted to be more involved. Then before you know it, this happened. And I am more than thrilled.
“I think my background in radio and sales is perfect for this,” he added. “In order to sell something, you have to be passionate about it; and I’m passionate about this community.”
Martin said that his passion was instilled by his father, his mother, and his brother, Dicky.
“If your brother is the Voice of the Tomcats, and your father is mayor, and you aren’t passionate about Ashland, then just move away,” he laughed.
“It’s sort of a family tradition,” he said, “and it makes me happy to be involved.”
“The people in this region are so generous, and everyone wants everyone else to succeed,” Martin said. “And if we (Ashland Alliance) can foster that climate and help that new business get started, that’s what it’s all about. I have walked into so many businesses these first few weeks and I might not know if they are an Alliance member or not. I just want to see where their head and their heart is, because that tells you a lot. And most of the businesses I see are passionate and driven. They’re getting it done, and we want to help them with that. They are making an investment in the community, so the least we can do is invest in them.”
Martin said he looks forward to the Ashland Alliance Annual Meeting, set for Thursday, April 21, from 6-9 p.m. at Malibu Jack’s in Cannonsburg.
”This will be the eighth year in a row we will have a governor in attendance,” Martin said. “That’s amazing itself, because it shows that they know what this region means to the state.”
Call (606) 324-5111 for more information about the upcoming event.
“Everything we do affects everybody,” Martin said. “So our goal is to get everyone together to make the best possible future.”
