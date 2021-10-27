GRAYSON All manner of spookiness is expected at this month’s F!nal Fr!day art walk.
The Grayson Gallery and Art Center’s show and sale for October will begin with a reception scheduled for 6-9 p.m. Friday.
The theme for the event, “It’s Alive!,” means Halloween will be the focus. The works of more than 25 eastern Kentucky artists from more than 10 cities in the area will be featured.
The 50-plus pieces will include a variety of media and many, but not all, pieces will have a seasonal theme, said Dan Click, gallery director.
A brief announcements and awards ceremony will be at 7:30 p.m., during which time cash awards of $50 each will be given for a GGAC Board Choice, the Brandon Click Memorial award and a People’s Choice.
Attendees are encouraged to dress for the occasion, Click said. Those in costume will be eligible for prizesl.
The band From the Hills, which includes Bill Byerly, Andy Mayo, Jay Mabry, Jamie Cain and Jason Webb, will perform original music and classic cover tunes. In addition, Henna Tattoos by Maranda Knipp will be available for a small fee per tat. Halloween candies and water will be provided.
Plans are being made for the next exhibit, which will have an opening reception at the gallery on Nov. 26, Click said.
“A call for art with a special theme of sharing and hope is to be sponsored by the Mountain Association of Berea Kentucky,” he said.
For more information about gallery activities, visit Grayson Gallery pages on Facebook.
The gallery is at 301 E. Third St.