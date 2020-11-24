ASHLAND Friends remember Ed Figgins as a man who loved everything about theater, and whose passion inspired generations of student thespians.
“There has never been anyone who loved it more. He lived for theater and he knew more about it than anybody,” said Amy Poteet, a former speech professor and colleague of Figgins at Ashland Community and Technical College.
“He had a way about him. He conserved his praise, so when you got the praise you felt like — Oh, I’ve arrived! He was so good at taking words and making you feel you’d done wonderfully,” said Karen Curnutte-Althoff, whose collaboration with Figgins spanned the years from their own college days through his career as theater director at Ashland Community and Technical College.
“He just had a natural connection with some people. He could get them to see or feel things in a certain way and help with their theater growth, and they would go into a show with more self-confidence because of what he could do for them,” said Melanie Cornelison-Janotta, education and outreach director at the Paramount Arts Center.
Figgins, who died Sunday at 59, left behind scores if not hundreds admirers who played roles in his productions or watched them in the J.B. Sowards Theatre at ACTC. Figgins came to ACTC in the early 1990s and through the next two and a half decades. He produced scores of productions with actors of all ages from the college and community.
He is perhaps best known for ACTC’s annual production of “A Christmas Carol,” the stage adaptation of the classic Charles Dickens novella. “It was practically totally Ed who made it what it was,” Poteet said. “It was all his vision, his design, his passion that made it ... he taught during the day and then he would be back on campus that night and every night. He really gave his all to that.”
Figgins immersed himself in theater at least from his college days, according to Curnutte-Althoff, who was his classmate at Georgetown College and collaborator on many productions at ACTC. His first production as director was at Georgetown and his talent was evident from the beginning. “He could see the complete show as he was reading the script and before you came to audition, he had the whole show in his head,” she said.
Poteet was on the faculty committee that hired Figgins in the early 1990s and she remembers his first look at the J.B. Sowards Theatre. “He was so excited. He looked at it with all the potential of what it could do,” she said.
He was detail-oriented and a tireless worker, important because in a small theater department like ACTC’s, there are few specialists. “That’s important. At ACC you had to be not only director but do set designm costume design, he did it all ... every show was a huge undertaking and he had four major productions per year,” Curnutte said.
Although Figgins was in near-total control of most aspects of a show, he knew how to collaborate. “We had a good working relationship. He pretty much left the music up to me and did the rest of the show,” said Max Jackson, a retired ACTC music professor who oversaw music on a number of productions.
“As a director, he was demanding — sometimes quite demanding. But in the end, when it came down to it, we had a good show to bring to the stage,” Jackson said.
Figgins left his stamp on those who didn’t start out as theater enthusiasts, according to ACTC President Larry Ferguson, who was director of workforce development and economic development when the two met. “He left an impression on faculty and staff and many in the community. He did an incredible job. ... He provided a glimpse into a world that many wouldn’t have seen, so he changed lives,” Ferguson said.
After his retirement in 2017, Figgins launched a theater troupe, the Chocolate Church Players, at the First United Methodist Church, where he was a member.
Figgins had been in poor health for some time before he died and some were urging him to take it easier, Jackson said. “I heard him say, people say I should slow down or it’s going to kill me, but if I can’t do this, I’d rather be dead.”
Because of pandemic conditions, a service at the Steen Funeral Home will be private. However, the service will be streamed at 1 p.m. Friday and can be accessed at the tribute link at steenfuneralhome.com.