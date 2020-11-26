For the last five years, Small Business Saturday featured an event called Brunch & Browse.
As with seemingly everything these days, the COVID-19 pandemic threw a wrench into the usual plans.
Although Ashland In Motion is not able to conduct that event, like many others throughout the last nearly nine months, small businesses are still in the spotlight on Saturday.
Northeastern Kentucky is full of small businesses that need support now more than ever before.
Ashland alone consists of a wide variety of types of businesses. Keeping safety in mind — wearing masks and social distancing — patrons could potentially enjoy one or two meals, a snack, a cup of coffee, and visit several shops as they make a day out of it.
Earlier this week, The Daily Independent featured a handful of these businesses on the latest installment of “Try This, Tri-State.”
As was stated on the show, Black Friday is important, but Small Business Saturday is equally important — or even more so — for the “little guys.”
Visit ashlandinmotion.org/meet-aim and/or membership.ashlandalliance.com for more information about a slew of area small businesses.