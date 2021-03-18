ASHLAND A desire to help people drove Susan Fried to a career in health care and it drove her to volunteer at Safe Harbor of Northeast Kentucky.
Now, she hopes to make a positive impact while serving on the Kentucky Commission on Women.
Fried, a retired ICU nurse, hails from New Jersey but has been in the area for 18 years, 17 of which she has volunteered at Safe Harbor, an emergency shelter and advocacy center serving domestic violence victims in Boyd, Greenup, Carter, Lawrence and Elliott counties.
She said she recalls attending an annual luncheon at which Rep. Tanya Pullen shared statistics about women in Kentucky.
“The numbers were devastating,” Fried said. “We were 49th in the United States in different categories such as unemployment, earnings, autonomy, health and well-being. These numbers were unacceptable. ... I really felt a need to get involved.”
Fried, who is president of the board at Safe Harbor, received her bachelor’s degree from Columbia University in New York and her master’s degree from Wilkes University in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. She always knew she wanted to be a nurse.
“It was one of those innate drives in life and there was no other option as far as I was concerned,” she said.
She began volunteering at Safe Harbor shortly after moving to the Ashland area, bringing with her a winning idea for fundraising: LobsterFest.
Executive Director Ann Perkins said the event has been critical in advancing the shelter’s mission.
“We would not be in the position we’re in today. Because of LobsterFest we transformed the TB hospital into 34 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments,” Perkins said in a previous report. “I’m forever grateful, I tell her all the time, your one simple idea has made all the difference in the world for us.”
Fried said she’s yet to learn what responsibilities she will have on the commission, but she is looking forward to getting started.
“I felt deepy honored and humbled and excited to make some sort of impact,” she said. “So many people are in pain and so many people are going through some sort of crisis, whether it’s a loss of a loved one or their own personal health. The really crazy thing about (COVID-19) is it’s so unpredictable. ... Between COVID and the economic situation, people are really suffering and I think it’s important as a state we get behind our governor because he certainly has everyone’s best interest at heart.”
The goal of the Kentucky Commission on Women, established in 1968, is to improve the status of women in Kentucky and educate the public about women’s issues, including in education, health and well-being, economic sufficiency and leadership.
In 1970, the Kentucky Commission on Women became an official state agency through legislative action. The Kentucky Commission on Women became part of the Cabinet for General Government as an administrative body attached to the Governor’s Office in 1980.
In January 2008, Gov. Steve Beshear relocated the Kentucky Commission on Women to the State Capitol for the first time in its history and the Commission shared the same hall as the Kentucky Women Remembered Exhibit. In 2018, Gov. Matt Bevin ended funding for the administrative staff. The Commission on Women currently has no in-person presence.
Gov. Andy Beshear announced Fried’s appointment last week. He also appointed Terry Owens of Radcliff to the commission.
Each year, Safe Harbor helps as many as 150 women and children using resources, education, counseling and advocacy.
Fried’s term will expire Jan. 17, 2025.
