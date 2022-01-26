Fresh Start Health Clinic in Grayson is now a designated Rural Health Clinic (RHC), according to a news release.
This new certification is from the federal government’s Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). As an RHC Fresh Start Health Clinic can increase its array of services to patients and expand its operating hours thus increasing health care access and improving health outcomes for its patients. The Grayson clinic has been open for about six months.
“Our mission is to close the gaps in the healthcare system by ensuring that we can support the changing needs of our community," said Kristina Holtzapfel, Operations Director at Fresh Start. “Our Grayson location offers primary care, along with a full range of addiction recovery services and resources, including counseling and psychiatric services. Having all of this under one roof, with a team of compassionate, caring, and trusted providers, sets up the patients, and our clinic, for success.”
Fresh Start has been successfully treating patients from its Ashland location for more than three years, stated the release. The new Grayson RHC gives Fresh Start the opportunity to expand its services to new patients and families.
“They are always there for you, and they support you 100%. They don’t make you feel uncomfortable. They want to see you succeed,” added Phillip Bell, who is in the Fresh Start recovery program. “When I started the program, I was in a bad spot in my life. Once I trusted the services, they’ve helped me rebound from where I was. Now I’m raising my daughter, there for my stepson, and my family and I’m going to college. They just put me in a much better place.”
Around 400 residents receive care at Fresh Start including immediate outpatient and Telehealth access to MAT, family medicine, opioid addiction treatment, counseling, Hepatitis and HIV treatment, peer support and case management services, according to the release.
The KPCA produced a Grayson Fresh Start RHC video on YouTube.
Visit freshstarthealth.com for more information.