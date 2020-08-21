ASHLAND New businesses are helping offer a clean look at Ashland Town Center.
WASH: Handmade Body Care enjoyed a ribbon-cutting and grand opening on Friday. The store, adjacent to Maurice’s, features a mix of personal hair and skin care products, including soaps, shampoos, bath bombs and more, according to a mall press release. WASH brand products are handmade in the tri-state area and are vegetarian.
Friday’s first-day special was as follows: the first 50 customers who spent $30 or more received a limited edition “Bluegrass” shower steamer ($5.95 value).
Set to join WASH as new stores at Ashland Town Center are Rose & Remington, Curve & Cloth and Burlap & Birch. The trio are sister stores.
Rose & Remington, according to the press release, is an Ohio-based, family-owned retailer that specializes in luxury boho-chic-style clothing, accessories and home decor. The store, which will be near the food court, will open sometime next month. The grand opening is set for Sept. 25.
Curve & Cloth is a trendy and affordable clothing boutique, stated the press release, for women sizes XL-4X. It will be near Victoria’s Secret.
Burlap & Birch is a contemporary home store that offers home goods, decor, accents and furniture. It will be near Belk Women and Kids.
IronHeadz Sports Nutrition is open in a temporary location in the mall. It will move to a spot near Belk Women and Kids this fall, according to the release. The store carries nutrition supplements, specialty coffees, CBD products, sports gear, athletic clothing and headwear.
Five Below offers trend-right, high-quality products targeting tweens, teens and beyond. Most items are priced from $1 to $5. The tentative opening is set for March 2021.
“We are proud that (these) retailers chose Ashland Town Center,” said Vicki Ramey, the mall’s general manager. “Even in the midst of the current pandemic, we are constantly evolving to bring our guests today’s top trends and shopping destinations, as well as the best places to eat and explore. We’re excited for guests to get to know our new tenants and experience all that Ashland Town Center has to offer.”
Ashland Town Center’s exterior will also have a fresh look come 2021.
