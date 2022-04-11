featured top story
Fresh air, fun on Kite Day
- Charles Romans | The Daily Independent
SOUTH SHORE Residents of Greenup County turned out in droves to enjoy Kite Day on Sunday.
McKell Middle School football field hosted the event, which featured free snow cones, cotton candy, face painting and free small kites for kids.
The McKell Middle band played for opening ceremonies, kite-themed art by Greenup County art students from all three school districts was on display. All children who attended received a free book courtesy of the Greenup County Schools Literacy Grant.
“Flying kites is just fun,” Greenup County Tourism Board chairwoman Anne Stephens said of the event. “And there are two reasons for this event being held in South Shore.”
The first reason, Stephens said, is that South Shore is the most “down river” spot in the county, and the tourism board plans to start there and work their way toward the other end of the county with events to showcase what the county has to offer.
“And it is also the place in the county that has the best area for flying kites,” she said, highlighting the second reason.
“It is easy to partner with our schools because they are always ready to say yes, this is great for our families and our community,” Stephens said. “And when we pitched this idea to them, they were quick to offer the field at McKell.” The location gained unanimous support after the Tourism Board contacted New Era Kite Club out of Mineral Wells, West Virginia, and they also verified that it would be a great spot.
“Tourism partners with a lot of other organizations,” Stephens said. “But we really want to start sponsoring more events in our own community. The more we are able to do together, and help people discover Greenup, then it will make it easier for us to share what we love with others. “
Sarah Kelsey, instructional coordinator, said the school system’s collaboration with the tourism group and the UK Extension Agency creates a great opportunity.
“Kite Day allows us to engage with families while they have fun and get resources to take home, such as a free book sponsored by our literacy grant, a free kite sponsored, in part, by our Family Resource Centers, and more,” she said.
A Story Walk with the Greenup County Public Library and collaboration on an art project to commemorate Kite Day was also offered. Artist Lorna Rose was commissioned to create a paint-by-number canvas that welcomed patrons to contribute their artistic skills. The finished canvas will be on display in the Greenup Courthouse this week.
Kite Day also marked the beginning of the Discover Greenup project, #TourGreenup. The Greenup County Tourism Commission project aims to encourage local people to visit each of the areas across Greenup County that have destinations of interest, Stephens said.
“Greenup County has historical markers, artifacts, points of interest, murals, family/locally owned shopping, restaurants, agritourism, bike trails, hiking trails, outdoor adventure and many other opportunities for us to enjoy where we live, work and play,” she said.
