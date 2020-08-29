ASHLAND The Ashland Fire Department will be getting a new tanker-pump truck for its fleet, thanks to a FEMA grant and a small city match.
Tucked away into the consent agenda, the city commission voted unanimously to approve the acceptance of a $409,000 grant from Assistance to the Firefighter’s Grant, a federal program set up in response to the Sept. 11 attacks to help departments around the country obtain needed equipment.
In turn, the city will be kicking in about $45,000, for a grand total of $454,544 toward the truck.
Chief Greg Ray said the new truck means the front-line fleet will be under 10 years of age, the first time in his 30-year career at the department.
According to Ray, the new truck will have a bigger tank on it, which means it can hold more water for a “good front-line attack” if there is a water line break in the area of a fire.
Once the truck is in service, Ray said the department will retire a truck in its reserves that was built in 1987. Currently, the department has a truck dating from 1993 in its front line.
“The national standard is about 20 years of front-line duty, then it should be placed into the reserves for five or six years,” Ray said. “Obviously, we take care of them and keep them running to standard for much longer than that.”
However, one issue with aging trucks is a scarcity in parts when something does break, Ray said. Another issue he noted with fire-trucks are they tend to have exhaust problems due to idling more than a typical diesel engine.
“Diesels are built to go long distances,” he said. “A fire truck in most towns is doing short runs.”
The grant application was composed by three firemen within the department, along with input from the crews of the future truck, Ray said. At first, they figured they wouldn’t get it.
“We kept asking ourselves, do we apply? Or do we not apply? I said, let’s try it, and if we do, great; if we don’t, we’ll go on,” Ray said.
City Manager Mike Graese said that type of cost-saving measure is good for the taxpayer.
“From a city manager’s perspective, I’m glad they took the initiative and tried if though they figured they weren’t going to be successful,” Graese said. “Grants like this is something I call OPM — Other People’s Money.”
Added Graese: “It’s not our money, the taxpayers’ money. It’s money coming from grants and other sources. This saved our taxpayers $400,000.”
However, don’t expect to see the new truck on the streets anytime soon, Ray said. While there are standard fire trucks on the market ready to speed off to the next blaze, Ray said his department — and many others around the country — have the trucks custom built to meet the area’s needs.
“There’s different size pumps, tanks and variations that a truck can have,” Ray said. “If you’re in a town with a lot of hydrants, you might need a 500-gallon tank instead of a thousand. It’s things like that.”
The process of bidding the truck out and getting the specifications written up can take several months, Ray said. He expects the truck to be a 2021 model.
