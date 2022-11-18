FLATWOODS French Oaks Consulting already has nine holes of The Oaks Golf Club open as a private course. Now it can add alcohol to its future plans.
Flatwoods voters had the chance to answer a question at the bottom of their ballots on Election Day.
The question: “Are you in favor of the sale of alcoholic beverages by the drink at a golf course or courses in the Flatwoods #6 precinct?”
The people of Flatwoods voted in favor — with 378 yes votes and 203 against it, according to interim Greenup County Clerk Amanda Hamm.
This specifically applies to the golf course, said Flatwoods Mayor-Elect Buford Hurley. He compared it to the vote that allowed River Bend Golf Club in Argillite to sell alcoholic drinks.
“It’s strictly for that golf course,” he said. “It doesn’t mean anybody in that precinct can sell.”
The golf course will eventually have all 18 holes operating again.
French Oaks got the ball rolling on the alcohol question with a petition it formed itself.
According to frenchoaks.com, the business is centuries-old and is run by the Pigassou family. They have expertise in winemaking and skin care. They have goals of applying both to the French Oaks complex.
The golf course is private for select members depending on their levels, according to the website.
The project, when completed, is set to include a vineyard, golf course, a skincare facility, a winery, a clubhouse and a day spa. At least some of these will eventually be open to the public, according to the site.
The Daily Independent reached out to the French Oaks, but did not receive a response as of press time Friday.
Visit frenchoaks.com or contact hello@frenchoaks.com or (606) 314-0867 for more information.