COAL GROVE A local food institution will host a crew from America's Best Restaurants on Oct. 17.
Coal Grove Freezette, a family-owned eatery for the last 21 years, is known for its burgers and specialty milkshakes, which will be highlighted by ABR. The restaurant's owners will be interviewed during the visit.
Freezette has been in operation since 1960s.
To celebrate the visit, the Freezette will give away two $25 gift cards to the restaurant. Winners will be announce during the visit from ABR. To enter, visit the restaurant's Facebook page and comment under the post about the giveaway before Oct. 17.
America’s Best Restaurants is a national media and restaurant marketing company based in Florence that travels the country highlighting the unique food of locally owned independent restaurants as part of their ABR Roadshow.
Restaurants are featured not only on ABR’s Restaurant Network of social media channels and website, but also each individual establishment’s Facebook page.
With more than 700 episodes filmed, America’s Best Restaurants is a marketing agency for restaurant owners and operators.
The debut of episode featuring the Freezette will be announced on the ABR Facebook page and will be featured on America’s Best Restaurants’ website at americasbestrestaurants.com/rests/ohio/coal-grove-freezette.
Coal Grove Freezette, at 416 Marion Pike, may be reached at (740) 532-3089 or facebook.com/freezette.