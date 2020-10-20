ASHLAND A group of Ashlanders is organizing an event on Saturday that happens to correspond to a similar national event.
The Nationwide Freedom March will be Saturday in 25 states and 50 cities, said Dave Gill, one of the local organizers.
“A group of us on social media were just watching the riots and things and got together to brainstorm,” Gill said. “We found out there was a similar event planned by the American Patriot Council on the same day.”
Gill said the event is not political and hesitated to call it a march, preferring to call it a walk, which will start in the parking lot beside the Paramount Arts Center at 3 p.m. Participants will make their way to Central Park, where speakers, live music and food trucks are planned.
“It will be kind of a festival atmosphere,” Gill said, stressing it’s a family-friendly event with the goal of showing support for law enforcement, freedom and the U.S. Constitution.
“We hope to draw some contrast to the rioting and bad stuff that’s been going on,” he said.
Music will be provided by the House of Grace worship team and several other local performers.
Speakers will include U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie, Fox News contributor Leonydus Johnson and several local business owners.
Gill said based on Facebook feedback, he thinks about 300 plan to participate, although he said he hopes more will learn about the event before Saturday and join in.
“You can just march or you can just show up at the amphitheater,” he said. “It's kind of two events.”
He noted social distancing will be practiced and masks are optional.
“During COVID, things going on are unique, so we feel like it's time to hold up the document and say it's a good thing we have it and we celebrate,” Gill said.
