On July 4 at 7:04 a.m., a group of runners began the 7.4-mile Freedom Run from Raceland to the Greenup War Memorial and back. The runners were escorted by the Raceland Police Department. They were decked in red, white and blue with American and POW/MIA Flags over their shoulders as they made their way down 23.
The annual Freedom Run began in 2020 when the organizer, Malc Byrd, had the idea.
“I felt like we were divided as a nation and I didn’t just want to sit back and watch but to do something positive about it and bring people together to show some solidarity,” said Byrd.
Byrd with his son, Elijah, and two friends, Matt and Nate, ran the inaugural trail. This year the group doubled.
Byrd served in the Air Force for 23 years and was stationed in multiple countries and states before resettling locally to be closer to family. Byrd, along with his wife, Kathy, and son, Elijah, have found a sense of family in the region.
“This has been the best move we’ve ever made and I am thankful to be a part of this community,” said Byrd.
During the 2021 run, passers-by honked, waved and even pulled over to take pictures. The mission of unity was accomplished.
The group plans to make this an annual event and grow it each year. Those who wish to get involved next year can reach out to Malc Byrd on Facebook.