ASHLAND In memory of Julie Ditty Qualls, a group of tennis instructors will conduct free lessons two weeks this summer at the Ashland Tennis Center.
The lessons are scheduled for June 6-10 and June 13-17 from 9-11 a.m. each of those 10 days. Children ages 8-12 will have their lessons from 9-10 a.m. The 10-11 a.m. time slot is reserved for those ages 13-18.
Haven Lochow, a Georgetown College tennis player and former West Virginia state champion at Huntington St. Joe, is the clinic director. Lochow was a soccer standout at Georgetown, too. She is the niece of Ditty Qualls.
“She loved Julie, they were close friends; she was her niece but they were more like sisters,” said Dr. Jack Ditty, Julie’s dad and Haven’s grandfather. “She’s the closest we could get to Julie as a director.”
Adults, high school and college tennis players will serve as instructors.
The event is sponsored by the Greater Ashland Tennis Association and the Julie Ditty Qualls Foundation, Inc., which recently rewarded a pair of $1,000 scholarships to East Carter’s Maria Hayes and Ashland’s Cameron Brown during the 16th Region tennis tournament.
All proceeds from T-shirt sales at the event will go to the Julie Ditty Qualls Foundation. The non-profit organization has a mission of continuing Ditty Qualls’s positive impact by developing and supporting sports activities and helping children in the community. Visit juliedittyquallsfoundation.com for more information. One may also call (606) 329-2245 or (606) 836-3111 for additional information.
Ditty Qualls died at age 42 on Aug. 31, 2021, after a tough battle with breast cancer.
In the summer of 2019, Julie and her husband, Josh, drew in 150 children at the first free tennis clinic.
Ditty Qualls’ tennis accomplishments are almost too numerous to count.
She racked up three singles state titles in high school. She was an All-American three times at Vanderbilt. She collected 38 USTA Pro Circuit championships, including 29 doubles titles. She played in all four of the Grand Slam tournaments — Wimbledon, French Open, U.S. Open and Australian Open — and even beat Venus Williams once.
Ditty Qualls is a member of the Vanderbilt Athletic, Kentucky High School, USTA Kentucky Tennis and Southern Tennis Halls of Fame. In May 2021, she became the first member of the Ashland Tennis Center Hall of Fame.
