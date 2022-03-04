HUNTINGTON Everyone is experiencing inflation in most areas of life, but why?
Some cite European unrest, a slow COVID-stricken economy, supply-demand issues and basic greed as reasons prices are high.
At least once economist said none of those is the reason.
Dr. Robin McCutcheon, associate professor of finance, economics and international business at the Lewis College of Business at Marshall University, said there is one specific reason we’re seeing inflation.
The Daily Independent: When did we start seeing this latest bout of inflation?
McCutcheon: To be clear, inflation is caused by the government borrowing money from the Federal Reserve to pay for government programs that do not involve them buying goods or services from businesses, when, at the same time, the quantity of goods and services being manufactured or created is not increasing. Inflation happens when too much money is circulating in the economy at the same time that extra money that was printed was not used to create more goods or services. The extra money was not going into the production of goods; it was just going into people’s wallets — so there’s more money chasing the same amount (or fewer) goods.
From an economist’s view, inflation is a general rise in overall price levels. Milton Friedman said inflation is everywhere and always a monetary phenomenon, meaning inflation is only caused by printing too much money to pay for government welfare programs.
So, it’s my opinion this current bout of inflation started when the 2020 CARES Act was passed and paid for by the government borrowing several trillion dollars and started sending everyone and their brother “free” money (remember those monthly payments that people got when they weren’t working?)
Now the thing about inflation is that it takes about two or three years for its effects to be felt by us, consumers, in the economy.
In my opinion, the chain of events, that got us to where we are today, goes like this:
• The CARES Act is passed around March or April 2020, where $3.5 trillion (approximately) was printed between April 2020 and Jan 2021, which means…
• Trillions of dollars are sent out to the consumers in the United States and
• Then manufacturing is shut down (by the pandemic) during the summer and fall of 2020 … then
• Joe Biden shuts down the Keystone XL pipeline in January 2021, which forces the U.S. to buy more foreign oil and gas (especially from Russia), which means that …
• Gas prices start climbing, and because everything we get at stores is delivered by trucks, that
• Pushes up the price of all other goods, while at the same time …
• Hundreds of cargo ships from overseas are not unloaded in a timely fashion.
This, of course, is a very simplified timeline of events of how we got to higher prices on everything.
TDI: What role, if any, does the COVID-19 pandemic play in the supply and demand issue?
McCutcheon: Remember it was the government coercing businesses to shut down and forcing people to stay home — and the excuse they used was “it’s a pandemic of COVID” that impacted supply and demand. So, it wasn’t COVID, itself, that created the impact on supply and demand — it was the overreaction by (federal and state) governments that caused the supply and demand contractions in the economy.
The supply chain is being interrupted by the backlog of cargo ships not being unloaded in a timely fashion at ports on the west coast. Ships that make their way to the east coast ports (like Texas and Louisiana) are being unloaded. But, it takes more time for a cargo ship to travel through the Panama Canal if they cannot be unloaded at Los Angeles or Long Beach California.
Then, add to that trucker strikes in Canada and now in the United States.
In short, inflation is caused by more money printing, and is also affected by supply chain interruptions. Because supply chain interruptions cause fewer goods to be offered to consumers. And, we’re back to where we started with excess cash chasing fewer goods, which drives prices higher.
TDI: What do you think will happen with gas prices? Will the price rise to $7 per gallon?
McCutcheon: There are already communities in California that are experiencing $7-per-gallon gas prices. But, here in the tri-state area our prices are up by about 80% — an average of $3.35 in the cities where the general cost of doing business is higher, and about $3.15 outside city boundaries where the general cost of doing business is lower.
Higher gas prices are a direct result of the cost of the gas itself, plus federal/state/city taxes that a business must pass on to their customer if they want to stay in business.
Will we, in the tri-state area, see $7 per gallon gas? Maybe. I hope not.
Remember that one of the reasons the gas prices are so high is because President Biden shutdown our country’s ability to drill, refine and use our own oil — remember it was his first executive order upon being inaugurated in January 2021 — we, in the United States aren’t allowed to do as much oil drilling or refining that oil into gas. So, Biden created a man-made shortage of gas — which drives up gas prices all by itself.
I made a note to myself on Jan. 20, 2021: The retail gas price at the Kroger on Fifth Avenue in Huntington was $1.89 — and as I write this, the retail price of gas at that same Kroger is close to $3.35 — that’s nearly an 80% increase in the retail price of gas.
As gas prices rise, the cost of transporting all of our goods by truck also rises — that’s why the price of everything is going up. Despite what you read in the mainstream media, this rise in gas prices is not due to the skirmish in Ukraine — but it certainly won’t help the situation of rising prices.
The price of gas and everything else will continue to rise as long as (the United States is) not allowed to use and drill our own oil and are forced to import oil from the rest of the world.
So, to answer your question about $7/gallon gas — sure, it’s totally possible. But, long before we get to $7 gas, our economy will be in another recession. Recall in the summer of 2008, the retail gas prices hit $4.25 per gallon? Within six to eight weeks the economy was tanking; people were paying so much for gas for their cars that they were reneging on their mortgages because they had to choose between keeping their car (making a car payment to the bank) and keeping their house (making their house payment to the bank). Why? Because most people live on a budget that is so tight there’s no room for a rising gas price in the money they have left over after paying their mortgage, car payment, credit cards and utility bills (what we economists call disposable income). We are closing in on that same situation.
TDI: How long can we expect inflation to continue — on gasoline, groceries or anything else?
McCutcheon: As long as the Biden Administration refuses to allow United States oil drillers, refiners and gas producers to help the United States to become energy independent, the gas prices will remain high, and that will have a heavy impact on the economy — it will necessarily drive down our economic growth — and it could drive us into a new recession.
As long as the Biden Administration borrows money from the Federal Reserve to pay for programs that put excess cash in people’s wallets without the corresponding benefit of increasing production and manufacturing of goods, we will have inflation.
Every item that shows up in our stores is transported by truck, so as the gas prices go up, eventually so will the price of every item in stores.
TDI: How does Russia's invasion of Ukraine affect/complicate inflation in the United States?
McCutcheon: Russia’s invasion of Ukraine should have very little impact on inflation in the United States because we do not import very much crude oil (or other oil products) from Ukraine. AND, Biden has not put sanctions on the importing of Russian crude oil (and other oil products) to the United States. The U.S. imports approximately 17.9 million barrels of crude oil and other products per month from Russia, and approximately 13,000 barrels of crude oil and other products per month from Ukraine. So, gas prices are affected very little by what happens in Ukraine.
It is my opinion that if there’s a further increase of gas prices, it would be because speculators in the worldwide markets are buying more gas contracts, not because less gas is actually being produced.
The way that the Russian invasion of Ukraine could impact inflation is if the Biden Administration tries to pass legislation that permits the United States to send money to Ukraine — and the more money we print, the higher inflation will creep.
TDI: How long will the effects continue?
McCutcheon: The effects of inflation continue until the excess cash in the economic system are removed. ... If the Federal Reserve does not raise interest rates, we will be feeling this inflation for a long while. And, when the Federal Reserve does raise interest rates, our economy will go into a deep recession. Either way, the Federal Reserve goes into this, we consumers will suffer.
TDI: Ukraine has a lot of natural resources, iron, timber, manganese. What industries and businesses does that affect?
McCutcheon: The United States only imports about 2% of raw materials from Ukraine, and most of it is corn, wheat and seed oils. So, in my opinion, the Ukraine situation probably won’t affect the United States very much with respect to imports.
Additionally, I don’t think that businesses and industries in the Tri-State will suffer much at all; I could not find any business in our area that imports raw materials from Ukraine. Obviously, if there are businesses that import from Ukraine, they will be affected by supply chain shutdowns.
TDI: What can people do to survive inflation and a possible recession?
McCutcheon: Our history is rich with stories of how families and communities worked together to get through tough economic times; they knew many ways of being frugal.
Our great-grandparents who lived through the Great Depression knew to put up canned goods for bleak winters, or when funds ran thin, or grocery stores ran out of food stuffs. So, when you are at the grocery store, look for food items that are canned or dried, buy them while they are less expensive, and store them.
It was quite common for multiple generations to live in one household. Grandparents, parents and children living together can solve multiple financial issues at once by pooling resources.
Since inflation is the most immediate concern, my advice would be for people to get their household budgets in order. Eliminate any bill or payment that is absolutely not necessary for the family to survive.
Go to a cheaper cell phone plan or go back to a house phone (kind of old-fashioned, but the monthly bill should be less expensive). Find a less expensive way of accessing the internet. Reduce or eliminate your cable bill.
If you are making a car payment, find a way to either pay it off, or sell it off and buy a car outright.
Talk with your banker to make arrangements for a different mortgage plan if money gets really tight because gas prices keep going up.
Eliminate as much credit card debt as possible by paying it off.
Make arrangements with co-workers to carpool to work. Find a way to work from home, if possible.
In other words, with everyone in the family working together, you will find many ways to live on less money, because you will be paying more money at the pump for gas.
And, when the economy rebounds, and it always does, keep your frugal financial behavior and build a financial cushion for the next downturn.
Dr. Robin McCutcheon, associate professor of finance, economics and international business at the Lewis College of Business at Marshall University, teaches principles of micro- and macro-economics, comparative economic systems and history of thought. Her research has been published in Journal of Private Enterprise, Advances in Economics and Business and Seeking Alpha.