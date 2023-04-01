CATLETTSBURG The sixth annual Faithward Motion is scheduled for today at Boyd County Convention and Arts Center. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. The pre-show is slated to start at 6:30. The main show is set for 7 p.m.
Christian musical acts Unspoken and Jordan St. Cyr are the main features at the free event.
Unspoken is known for the songs “Who You Are,” “Start a Fire” and “Good Fight,” among others. Some of Jordan St. Cyr’s hits are “Fires,” “Weary Traveler” and “Turn It Around.”
According to organizers Todd Slayton and Tabitha Raines, SWAG Drama, Strawberry Blonde Disciples and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles will also be featured.
The Turtles will take the stage at 6 p.m., so people are encouraged to come early for the pre-show.
There will be games, giveaways and concessions, too.
“Faithward Motion is a free event for everyone, families, youth groups, school groups, work groups and all friends,” according to the event’s Facebook page.
Visit the Faithward Motion Facebook page for more information.
The Boyd County Convention and Arts Center is at 15605 Ky. 180 in Catlettsburg.