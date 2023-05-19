ASHLAND The Julie Ditty Qualls Foundation is hosting the fourth annual Julie Ditty Qualls Foundation Free Tennis Lessons at the Ashland Tennis Center from June 5-9 and June 12-16, Monday through Friday from 9-11 a.m. Beginners/intermediate will be the first hour. The second hour is for intermediate/advanced.
According to Dr. Jack Ditty, the president of the Julie Ditty Qualls Foundation, 150 children participated with 32 instructors when Julie herself offered these lessons.
“We are continuing the lessons in her name this year,” said Dr. Ditty, Julie’s father.
About 5,000 registration forms have been distributed to all of the schools in Boyd County and Greenup County.
Ditty Qualls died in August 2021 after a valiant battle with cancer. She was 42. She is known as one of the greatest athletes from the area. Before marrying Josh Qualls, Julie Ditty accumulated a slew of accomplishments on the tennis court, including her time at Vanderbilt and as a professional player.
The upcoming free clinic is for ages 8-18. All players must bring their own rackets, hats, water bottles and sunscreen with everything labeled.
For more information, contact the Ashland Tennis Center at (606) 329-2245 or Dr. Jack Ditty at (606) 836-3111.