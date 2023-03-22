ASHLAND Dog really is man’s best friend, so it’s important to take care of canine health.
An event Saturday aims to do just that for those in need.
The Street Dog Coalition, which provides free medical care and related services to pets of people experiencing, or at risk of, homelessness, will be from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday at the back dock at The Neighborhood at 2516 Carter Ave.
Sponsored by River Cities Harvest Food Pantry, Bellefonte Animal Hospital and The Neighborhood, the event also takes those living below the poverty level who are not homeless.
Veterinarian Amy Bess of Bellefonte Animal Hospital will provide general exams, flea, tick and heartworm medicine; vouchers for spay and neuter will be available.
Andrea Stratman, executive director of River Cities Harvest, said no proof of income is required and no appointment is necessary.
“We do expect a big demand,” Stratman said, adding stray dogs and homeless people often find each other and enjoy the companionship.
“This is all volunteer and it’s been going on for several years,” Stratman said. “We are getting the opportunity to help people and do something for the community.”