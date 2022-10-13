ASHLAND The Ashland City Commission voted unanimously Thursday to allow for free bus service on Election Day.
The ordinance came in at the last minute at the noon meeting, at the behest of Commissioner Amanda Clark.
Clark said since most of the bus routes went by polling stations — whether it be the fire house or Crabbe Elementary — free service on Election Day should make it easier for low-income folks to make it to the polls.
Clark wasn’t sure if it needed to be an ordinance — the commission ultimately voted on it, after discussion about whether or not it would be one dedicated bus getting people to the polls or if the bus would run according to schedule but free that day.
“I think anything that helps people get out to vote is good,” Clark said.
The commission also received updates Thursday from the city manager and staff on a wide range of issues, from the sewer plant to the parks.
City Manager Mike Graese reported to the commission that the aerator was fixed at the sewer plant last month, following back-to-back failures.
Showing pictures of the broken shaft and the fixed shaft, Graese explained that two holding cells needed to be drained prior to the job being completed. He said these issues should subside once a new sewer plant is built.
According to utilities director Mark Hall, one blade is in reserve while another two are under repair.
Graese also reported that a French drain installed at Central Bark at Wendell Banks Park should fix a pooling issue from when it rains.
“Judging by yesterday’s downpour, it appears to be working,” Graese said.
A water fountain was also repaired at the park, Graese noted.
The city manager also said there’s currently a concrete shortage, so certain projects are undergoing delay.
Commissioner Cheryl Spriggs praised the city manager’s report, once again stating that “what’s going on at the sewer plant is not as sexy as what happens at the park, but it’s just as important.”
During his comments, Graese asked Mark Hall to bring up his men in the utilities department who recently received increases in their classifications. Classifications are essentially like ranks — class 1 operators are beginners, while class 4s are experts in their disciplines, whether it be water sanitation, sewer sanitation, water distribution or sewer distribution.
Here are some other highlights from the city commission meeting:
• Meeting times have been formally amended in November and December for the third Thursday of those respective months. November’s meeting will be on the 17th, while December will be on the 15th.
• Mayor Matt Perkins had a doubleheader for proclamations, issuing one for Fire Prevention Week and another for Domestic Violence Awareness Month. He presented the former proclamation to Fire Marshal Brad Maggard and the latter to his mom, Ann Perkins, and Linda Day, both of Safe Harbor.
• The commission voted on a 50/50 matching grant between National Park Service and the city for an all-inclusive playground at Oliverio Park. Commissioner Marty Gute, a real park-head, said he was excited about the development. The grant means the city and the feds would split the $350,000 bill to pay for the playground.
• Clark apologized to the commission for a rebuke she levied against city commission candidate David Williams at last month’s meeting. She said in her “impassioned speech about misinformation, I accidentally spread misinformation.” She said in defense of the downtown TIF, the county saw $79 million in tourism dollars last year. She said that was an old number — the current number is $140 million.
• Beating Gute to the punch before the long-serving commissioner asked how many houses have been knocked down, D.J. Rymer and Lorraine Woolery said 66 houses were knocked over in one calendar year during a Powerpoint presentation. Spriggs and Gute commended the staff’s work on demolition of abandoned and blighted properties, while Clark asked the community to think about what comes next for development in Ashland. Commissioner Josh Blanton said affordable housing is a tough issue the city is trying to tackle by making way for new development. Graese, an old military man, commended the staff’s “battle rhythm” in the getting the buildings razed.
• Blanton asked folks to remember the leash laws of the city, and also said Latin Night Live was a smashing success despite the rain.
• Perkins said Trick or Treat will happen in Ashland on Halloween (Oct. 31), like it should be, starting at 6 p.m.
• AmVets guy Mike Wurts, a fixture at public meetings in Boyd County, told the commission that his organization has hired an attorney to handle the Camp Lejeune settlement. Preempting his statement with an apology to City Attorney Jim Moore, Wurts warned that the advertisements on the television are from ambulance-chasing lawyers. He said his computer is broken right now, but once it’s up and running, he can print a flyer to put on the bulletin board on the first floor, if it was OK with the commission. “Anything to help our veterans,” Perkins said.