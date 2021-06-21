ASHLAND On Sept. 22, 1862, President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation that freed slaves in 10 states, but it wasn't until June 1965 when all enslaved people in America learned that they were free.
Ashland’s first Juneteenth celebration, hosted by Ashland For Change, took place at Central Park, where more than 120 people from the tri-state area gathered to hear live entertainment from several bands, and listen to scheduled speakers talk about the history and significance of Juneteenth.
The celebration began with Faith Fountain singing “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” and was followed by multiple music groups and speeches.
Dr. Teresa McKenzie, Accessibility Coordinator at Ohio University Southern, was among the several speakers.
“We are free and we are going to stay free”, she said. “There’s still work to be done, We have to keep on moving.”
Performers Somtochi Udeagwu, 8, and her brother, Kamsi Udeagwu, 11, generated an enthusiastic response from the crowd.
The first song she sang was “Who You Are To Me” by Chris Tomlin. She said the song resonated with her because it says how she feels about God, and how He helps her in everything that she does. Her second song, which she sang alongside her brother, was very special to her, she said.
“‘Lean On Me’ was very special to me. It’s saying that you can trust me,” she said. “If you have a problem, then you can come to me and trust me.”
She was excited because she got to go on stage and sing for people.
“The last time I did that was at a talent show at school when I was 6 years old,” Somtochi said.
Ann Jones, 83, from Charlotte, North Carolina, was present with her daughter, April Wallace, who resides in Charleston, West Virginia.
Jones, who was once an educator, was inspired by Opal Lee, the 94-year-old activist who marched for miles to make Juneteenth a federal holiday.
“That takes a lot of time,” she said, “for that lady to do that, that's magnificent.
“We should really let our children know how we originated,” she continued. “How Black people originated, how we worked hard to get where we are today.”
Jones had a message to the people who find Juneteenth, which was declared a federal holiday on June 17, 2021, divisive.
“I would say everybody should pray for them, '' she said, “for them to come out of that scenario about Blacks being honored for what they do. If it had not been for (Barack) Obama, there's a lot of things we still wouldn't know.”
She was happy that Obama inspired Joe Biden to make a run for the White House.
Jones pointed out disparities African Americans face in America. She said “with the education that Blacks have, of course” there are disparities.
She said her daughter told her, “I want you to see as much as you can see, while you can still see” and that is why she made an appearance Sunday.
Audra Thomas, Vice President of Ashland for Change, was a driving force in preparing for the event.
“We got together with the Boyd and Greenup Chapters of the NAACP and joined forces” to create the celebration, she said. “We just wanted to celebrate the freedom of the Black community”.
Thomas views the holiday as unifying.
“I think it brings us all together,” Thomas said. “It gives people the opportunity to educate themselves on things that we weren't taught in school. I don’t think it’s divisive at all”.
Sitting beneath a tree in a shady area sat Al Baker, President of the National Advancement Association for Colored People in Boyd and Greenup counties.
“It’s needed in the community,” he said, speaking about diversity events. “The one thing that we all need to do is come together, and find out more about each other.”
Vendors, food trucks, activities and crafts were in the area.
Renee Schmutz-Sowards was a volunteer in the kids area, where she described the atmosphere as “a big family picnic.”
“The celebration was nice and welcoming,'' she said. “All together, having fun, listening to music and the food, It feels joyous.
“This is something that all Americans can and should be proud of,” she said.
The fan-waving, hand-clapping, hot crowd wasn't only cheerful when the two siblings were singing. The crowd was seen dancing and vibing to a band called Heavy Hitters.
A man was heard saying, “I don't remember who they are, but they got me moving”.
Melinda Johnson, owner of Ever Clean Tri-State in South Point, said she had come to support the Ashland community.
“It’s breathtaking, I never thought this would be a big deal in this area,” she said. “This is our opportunity to say that we exist.”
Ashland For Change is eyeing an even bigger return next year.
“We hope to do this every year, '' Thomas said.
“We don't just want to bring awareness to the bad stuff,” she said, citing injustice, police brutality and inequalities. “We want to show the community that there is more to Black culture than slavery and the hardships that Black Americans faced.”