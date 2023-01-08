ASHLAND The final piece of the preschool puzzle is being put into place.
Building a Stronger Foundation in Education Founder Norma Meek said the program is preparing to provide free one-on-one tutoring sessions for preschoolers at the Ashland Area YMCA.
A Foundation of the Tri-State $5,000 grant is making this possible, Meek said.
With high school, middle school and elementary programs going strong, Meek said Building a Stronger Foundation in Education has taken its time on the preschool part to make sure it’s done correctly.
Preschool has entailed a three-part plan.
The program created a handout for businesses to give to customers. It’s an educational interactive sheet containing QR codes for parents and kids with a purpose of enhancing learning for youngsters. For now, it will be handed out at Russell, Ashland and Summit McDonald’s locations. They’re looking at expanding to West Virginia McDonald’s and other businesses, too.
The second part is called “educise,” which combines physical activity with cognitive learning.
Meek said Debbie Cole and Janice Grizzle have been instrumental in helping launch that aspect of the program.
Currently, they have 40 kids divided into four groups every week.
Some of the activities include matching shapes by running a piece of paper to the poster reflecting the identical shape, and hopping through numbered cones while shouting each number. They’re counting and identifying simultaneously.
Meek said there’s also a game in which they use a big colored ball, and give the preschoolers a direction such as “bounce it once and catch it.” They’ve been learning character education, too. So far, they’ve learned “thank you,” “please” and “share.”
“We’re trying to teach them to be good citizens,” Meek said.
As for this latest part of the three-tiered program, Meek said the Foundation for the Tri-State came through with the second $5,000 grant it’s given to the program since the inception.
Free, one-on-one tutoring comes complete with a mission of preparing kids for kindergarten.
“I wanted to do something revolutionary,” said Meek, a longtime educator who hasn’t stopped investing time and effort into area kids.
“Helping kids prepare for kindergarten can make all the difference in success,” Meek said. “Let’s get ready to grow, ready to learn and ready to succeed, so let’s begin now.”
With Meek and others overseeing, about 10 high school students will tutor the little ones.
The high school students will be paid $15 an hour. She and Foundation For The Tri-State President Kathryn Lamp view this as equally beneficial for them.
The structure, Meek said, will consist of 15 minutes of preparation (for the high schoolers), 20 minutes of teaching, 10 minutes of character education (with a snack) and 15 minutes of documenting what the child has learned and how they’ve progressed. It will run from about 4-5 p.m. on weekdays. Parents/guardians are required to stay.
Meek intends to keep a file on each student to track progress.
“My philosophy in education has always been that I do believe all children can learn and be successful at all levels,” Meek said. “Not only do I believe that, I expect them to learn at high levels. If they don’t, I haven’t provided the service they need.”
Lamp spoke about the grant.
“It’s $5,000 from an anonymous fund that supports excellence in education and innovation in education, with the aim of raising the bar in this area,” Lamp said. “We’re excited to see these efforts and excited to play a role.”
For more information, contact Meek at (606) 831-5707.