ASHLAND The Ashland Fraternal Order of Police said Friday that it is "confident that all officers acted appropriately" in the March 4 arrest of Clarence Wilkerson, who later died in police custody.
In a statement sent to The Daily Independent less than hour after the conclusion of Wilkerson's memorial service, the FOP criticized coverage of the death and lamented about the officers "being plastered all over social media as killers and murderers."
"An incident occurred on March 4, 2023, where Clarence Wilkerson died," the statement read. "Ashland Police arrested Wilkerson and Wilkerson died at King's Daughters Medical Center shortly after. Those are undisputed facts. The loss of a life never easy for anyone, especially Wilkerson's family. But local news outlets continue to release daily articles about the incident, some of which aren't fully true."
The FOP then asked "the community and media outlets please respect the privacy of Wilkerson's family, as well as the officers involved."
The Daily Independent reached out to La Juan Wilkerson, Clarence's older brother, for comment. Wilkerson declined to make a comment about the statement, except to say "Justice for 'C'" — "C" is Clarence's nickname.
At a protest on Sunday, the Rev. J.D. Crockrel quoted Black American writer, filmmaker and anthropologist Zora Neale Hurston as stating, "If you're silent about your pain, they'll kill you and say you enjoyed it," before vowing to be "silent no more."
A request for comment sent to the Law of Office of Ben Crump, the Wilkerson's family attorney, was not returned as of Tuesday evening.
Wilkerson, 34, was arrested March 4 on a bench warrant from a misdemeanor case at a trailer court in the area of 48th Street. After a brief foot chase, Wilkerson was taken into custody.
While handcuffed, Wilkerson complained of not being able to breathe. Bethany Bowman, Wilkerson's friend, captured footage of multiple Ashland Police officers standing around Wilkerson as he passes out. After roughly five minutes on video — much of it spent arguing with Bowman — officers finally take Wilkerson from the scene.
At no point in the video does it appear that officers actually call for medical attention. Wilkerson later died at KDMC. Kentucky State Police is investigating the incident.
