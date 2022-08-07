Jeff Frasure watched Meet The Devils, where his son and the rest of the Russell high school football team were announced, on Thursday before walking across the parking lot to his new workplace.
Frasure stayed until 10:30 p.m. to get re-acclimated to his Russell roots. He’s the new principal at Russell Middle School. The school announced the hire last week.
“It’s such an honor,” Frasure said. “I’m so excited that I can’t even see straight. I have an opportunity to be back home.”
The 1995 Russell graduate spent the last 18 years of his education career at Boyd County. He was Catlettsburg Elementary’s principal for the last five years.
Shawn Moore vacated the RMS principal post to become the vocational school principal.
“I am fortunate to be at Russell where I get to work with amazing students and great people every day,” Moore said.
As for Catlettsburg, Boyd County Superintendent Bill Boblett said Matt Spade is the interim principal. He hopes to make a hire prior to the first day of school, which is Aug. 31.
Russell students return to the hallways on Aug. 17.
Dr. Sean Horne, Russell’s superintendent, is thrilled to see Frasure back in Russell maroon, and to retain Moore.
“We are really making a lot of progress (at the vocational school), so we wanted to make sure we had someone over there to keep moving the needle for us,” Horne said. “Shawn checked all those boxes and then some.”
Frasure, 45, was interviewed on a Tuesday evening. He was offered the job about 12 hours later, he said.
“When you turn the keys over to someone, it’s nice to know you have someone who can maintain the progress and take another step with it,” Horne said. “I really believe Jeff will be fantastic.”
Horne said he is thankful Boblett allowed Frasure to break his contract so close to the start of the school year.
“It says a lot about their leadership and being a good neighbor,” Horne said.
Frasure is quite literally a neighbor to Russell schools. His family’s mailbox is exactly a mile from the school sign just off Red Devil Hill. He measured.
Frasure’s wife, Amy, is also a Russell alumna. Their children — Jayden, a freshman, and Ava, a seventh-grader — both attend Russell.
Frasure has been at Harrison County, Lawrence County and Boyd County. The former standout football player at Russell and Morehead State logged time as an assistant at each of those three schools.
At Boyd, he played an instrumental role in designing the new high school gym. He said he was privileged to have seen the district grow under different leaders, such as principals Rhonda Salisbury, the late Dan Imes and Tom Holbrook.
He described the last week as a “whirlwind.”
“A whole gauntlet of emotions,” he said. “You work in a school system for 18 years, and you build a lot of bonds with people. And at Catlettsburg, we had a tight-knit community and family.”
Frasure said RMS already has “everything established and rocking and rolling.”
“I don’t want to rock the boat too much,” he said. “My main objective is to keep up with the success that has already been established over there. … It’s the most awesome feeling. I’m grateful for this opportunity.”
