CARTER CAVES The Fraley Festival of Traditional Music sent sweet sounds of musical heritage through trees above Smoky Valley Lake.
For more than half a century, the festival has given traditional music lovers from all walks of life and all ages the opportunity to enjoy and participate in this art form.
This year’s festivities spanned from Wednesday through Saturday at Carter Caves State Resort Park and included times for concerts, storytelling and group jams, where anyone could join in.
“We love our country, but we’re in hard times right now. Good things have just been squashed and bad things are dominating, and this is one of the good things,” said John Harrod, a fiddler who has attended the festival since the mid-70s. “It brings people together, it makes people feel good. I’m coming to find out it’s therapy and it’s spiritual.”
The festival originated in 1971 as a Fraley family reunion organized by Annadeene and J.P. Fraley, both of whom had incredible musical talent. They have since passed away, but the festival retains its familial spirit by connecting people from the tri-state area and beyond through their love for traditional music.
For many festival goers, the event may be their once-a-year opportunity to jam out with friends they don’t get to see otherwise and play songs that they may not hear anywhere but the Fraley Fest.
“It’s a cultural event, and to this area, it’s so culturally important. You’ll hear songs here that perhaps haven’t even been recorded, they’ve only been passed down from one generation to the next,” said Paul Tierney, a park naturalist at Carter Caves. He has been a part of the festival for about 25 years. “You’ll see little differences in the songs here, and that’s what this event is about — sharing those differences.”
When Annadeene ran the festival, she prioritized keeping the stage performances and the jam sessions as informal and easygoing as she could, which is upheld in her honor by keeping the festival free of contests. It creates an environment of community and gives children a chance to join in and learn from others without being held back.
“I was lucky enough to learn from older people who learned in a traditional way, and even though I feel like I shouldn’t be the elder, in reality, we’re the older people now and we want to be able to transmit it and show them what we play,” said Barbara Kuhns, director of the Fraley Festival.
From country westerns to Irish folktales to Creole music, the Fraley Festival has played a major part in keeping musical tradition alive in eastern Kentucky and will continue to honor these traditions for years to come.
“I know that J.P. would be very happy that the music is in good hands in the younger generations that are playing this music,” said Matthew Stallard, a longtime festival goer and student of J.P. Fraley.
